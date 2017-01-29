NHL All-Star Game 2017: Pacific vs. Metropolitan highlights, final score

Highlights from the NHL All-Star Game three-on-three final on Sunday

Fans can consider the 2017 NHL All-Star Game to be a rousing success. The three-on-three format pitting divisions against each other proved to once again create some exciting moments.

After the Pacific Division crushed the Central Division, the Metropolitan did the same to the Atlantic. This led to a final pitting Sidney Crosby against Connor McDavid. The elder wound up on top by a 4-3 score.

Highlights

Three Stars

  1. Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets was a last minute addition. He should have been on the roster to begin with and he showed why. Atkinson had an electrifying breakaway goal and was almost always the best player on the ice. He’s a lot of fun to watch during three-on-three.
  2. Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals did a phenomenal job in the second half of the final, helping the Metropolitan Division overcome a 3-2 deficit. He denied several point blank chances throughout the second half.
  3. Wayne Simmonds of the Philadelphia Flyers got credit for the game winning goal. He also had a strong first game against the Atlantic Division. A great coming out party for a very underrated player.

