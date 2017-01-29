NHL All-Star Game 2017: Pacific vs. Metropolitan highlights, final score
Highlights from the NHL All-Star Game three-on-three final on Sunday
Fans can consider the 2017 NHL All-Star Game to be a rousing success. The three-on-three format pitting divisions against each other proved to once again create some exciting moments.
After the Pacific Division crushed the Central Division, the Metropolitan did the same to the Atlantic. This led to a final pitting Sidney Crosby against Connor McDavid. The elder wound up on top by a 4-3 score.
Highlights
The Big Pavelski! He gives the Pacific a quick 1-0 lead! #NHLAllstar
Watch online here: https://t.co/55R5DI8eRJ pic.twitter.com/Bh82GJ3KL7
— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 29, 2017
Badda bing. 🚨
Watch the #NHLAllStar Game → https://t.co/55R5DI8eRJ pic.twitter.com/acGQ72G0Js
— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 29, 2017
BOBOBOBOBOBOBOB
Watch the #NHLAllStar Game here → https://t.co/55R5DI8eRJ pic.twitter.com/I727wsbgOf
— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 29, 2017
Connor McDavid and it’s 2-2! pic.twitter.com/Jpu04J2ngA
— SI NHL (@SI_NHL) January 29, 2017
😦 EXCUSE ME??
Join us for the #NHLAllStar Game → https://t.co/55R5DI8eRJ pic.twitter.com/lHNmqAFbi7
— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 29, 2017
Cam Atkinson knots things at three apiece! #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/l08UKnImoS
— SI NHL (@SI_NHL) January 29, 2017
WAYNE SIMMONDS GIVES THE METRO THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/nx7870Uo9v
— Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) January 29, 2017
Three Stars
- Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets was a last minute addition. He should have been on the roster to begin with and he showed why. Atkinson had an electrifying breakaway goal and was almost always the best player on the ice. He’s a lot of fun to watch during three-on-three.
- Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals did a phenomenal job in the second half of the final, helping the Metropolitan Division overcome a 3-2 deficit. He denied several point blank chances throughout the second half.
- Wayne Simmonds of the Philadelphia Flyers got credit for the game winning goal. He also had a strong first game against the Atlantic Division. A great coming out party for a very underrated player.
More from FanSided
- Colts hire Chris Ballard as new general manager40m ago
- Kristaps Porzingis essentially ends Dwight Howard’s career (Video)1 h ago
- Warriors at Trail Blazers live stream: How to watch online1 h ago
- Donte DiVincenzo’s buzzer beater gives Villanova win over Virginia (video)2h ago
- WWE Royal Rumble 2017 live stream: Watch online2h ago