NHL All-Star Game 2017 live stream, start time and more

The 2017 NHL All-Star Game will be held on Sunday Jan. 29. Here’s how to watch the event online and on television.

After a less than stellar Skills Competition, the 2017 NHL All-Star Game will get underway at Sunday Jan. 29. Its format will be a three-on-three tournament with the divisions playing against each other. The first game will get underway at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Pacific Division facing the Central Division. Since the Atlantic Division won the Skills Competition, they elected to play in the second semifinal game. The winner of both games will face each other in the finals with the winning team getting a $1 million prize.

It should be an interesting tournament with all four divisions fielding strong teams. The Metropolitan Division is the likely favorite with Sidney Crosby as their captain. On paper, they have the strongest team, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering how great they’ve been in the standings.

Don’t count out the Atlantic Division, as Carey Price captains a very talented team. Victor Hedman, Shea Weber, and Erik Karlsson form arguably the best blue line of any of the divisions. Brad Marchand, Auston Matthews, Nikita Kucherov, Kyle Okposo, Frans Nielsen, and Vincent Trocheck are their forwards.

Here’s the information you need to watch the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

Date: Sunday Jan. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

Television: NBC, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports

Live Stream: NBC

The Central Division, despite a rather unimpressive showing at the Skills Competition, have a darn good team. P.K. Subban is their captain. Joining him on the blue line will be Ryan Suter and Duncan Keith, two of the top defensemen in the NHL. The Pacific Division, captained by Connor McDavid, will look to defend their title. They finished second in the Skills Competition on Saturday.

