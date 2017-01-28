NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout: Justin Bieber denied on breakaway (Video)

Justin Bieber nearly had one shining moment in the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout, but got denied.

There are two things Justin Bieber loves — music and hockey. The NHL has been trying to appeal to a variety of demographics, so when they came up with the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout, he was a natural pick.

Bieber is, after all, arguably the most famous hockey fan in the world. Despite his appearance, he’s quite skilled at hockey and loves to skate. Bieber nearly got a career highlight as he got a penalty shot in the event. Sadly, he was turned away after trying to go five-hole.

Sure, Bieber should have tried to make a move of some kind. But to be fair, the No. 1 rule of these celebrity events is don’t embarrass yourself. Had Bieber tried to do a shootout move without knowing what he was doing, his failure would be all over the internet.

The Celebrity Shootout also featured several former NHL players as well as two active ones. Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers represented the current players. Among the NHL alumni were Chris Pronger, Eric Lindros, Sergei Fedorov, Peter Forsberg, and Ray Bourque.

Celebrities participating include Cuba Gooding Jr., Carter Thicke, James Badge Dale, Steven McQueen, Ross Lynch, and Riker Lynch. Props to the NHL for coming up with a fascinating event. It fits the Hollywood theme flawlessly. And the league needs to reach out to a variety of demographics.

The one they’ve ignored is the younger crowd. Getting celebrities like Bieber and the Lynchs will only help create new NHL fans. And seeing them play against NHL alumni is pretty darn cool.

