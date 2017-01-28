NHL All-Star 2017: Skills competition live stream, start time and more

Saturday, Jan. 28 will feature the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. Here’s how you can watch the fun event online.

The 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend is underway. On Friday night, the league revealed its top 100 players. No, they didn’t rank them, mostly because the NHL didn’t want to have to explain to Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr why they’re ranked higher than Gordie Howe. But Saturday should be fun because it will feature the skills competition.

While most of the events will be the same, there is a brand new event. This will be the first year of the brand new Four Line challenge. The rules are slightly complicated, but it’s a shooting competition.

One shooter from each of the four division teams will be set at four designated positions: the near blue line, center line, far blue line and far goal line. Points will be awarded for scoring into different areas of the net from different stations. The fourth shooter will attempt to score through the five-hole from the far red line for 10 points. A team may substitute a goalie for its fourth shooter; if the goalie scores that team gets 20 points. The team with the most points at the end of the event earns one point in the team competition.

Whichever division ends the night with the most points wins. The winner gets to select their first opponent for Sunday’s three-on-three tournament. Moreover, they get to select whether they want to play the first or second game of the first round.

Date: Saturday Jan. 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT)

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

Television: NBC Sports, CBC, TVA Sports, SportsNet

Live stream: NBC Sports

The divisions will be led by their respective captains. Sidney Crosby leads the Metropolitan Division. Meanwhile, Carey Price will captain the Atlantic Division. While P.K. Subban will captain the Central Division, Connor McDavid will lead the Pacific Division.

