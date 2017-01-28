NHL All-Star 2017: Sidney Crosby wins accuracy competition (Video)

Sidney Crosby showed why he’s the best player in the world during the 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition with an impressive show of accuracy.

One of the hardest events at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition is the accuracy competition. It requires players to hit four targets, one in each corner of an empty net goal.

Making it harder is players are racing the clock to do so. Sidney Crosby leads the league in goals. After his impressive display, nailing all four corners in five attempts, it’s easy to see why.

Sidney Crosby coming in at an amazing 10.730 time in the Accuracy Shooting. #NHlAllStar pic.twitter.com/prgATFG8ew — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2017

That looked way too easy. Then again, Crosby has the tendency to make even the most difficult things on ice look easy. It’s what the great ones do. Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets deserves a shoutout for firing some perfect feeds to Crosby. However, Sid The Kid was the star, showing once again why he’s the best in the world.

Amazingly, this is the first NHL All-Star Game appearance for Crosby, his last one coming in 2007. While he was named to the roster in 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2015, injuries caused him to miss each of those. Also, last season he was coming off the roughest start of his career so he wasn’t named to the roster. Crosby seems to have taken it personally, as he has been on fire for the past 13 months.

The All-Star Game has suffered without having the best player in the world there. It’s much more fun when Crosby’s there. As the face of the NHL and its biggest star, regardless of how you feel about Sid The Kid, it’s always good for him to be around. He’s showing why.

