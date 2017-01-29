NHL All-Star 2017: Chris Pronger levels Justin Bieber (Video)

Chris Pronger didn’t take it easy on Justin Bieber during the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout.

Justin Bieber is one of the most polarizing entertainers in the world. His fans are extremely passionate and so are his critics. Whether you love Bieber or hate him, you have to admit he’s talented. After this check, it’s safe to assume Chris Pronger is among those who don’t like him too much.

Naturally, Bieber’s fans were not too pleased with the hit. It was a hilarious moment. Pronger even took a bit of joy out of it, face washing the hockey lover.

6-foot-6 Chris Pronger gave Justin Bieber a hearty welcome at #NHL All-Star festivities. https://t.co/U0oLQxQPeZ pic.twitter.com/2UlDzwXyPF — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 29, 2017

This is precisely what the NHL needs more of. It was a very entertaining moment. Obviously, Pronger doesn’t hate Bieber. And the singer likely made a lot of people who normally wouldn’t care about the NHL tune in to watch hockey. Who knows? Maybe Bieber playing hockey against former NHL players can help the league reach out to younger demographics. Considering the young stars in the league, this isn’t a bad idea.

Bieber is a huge hockey fan, as he played before his career. The singer still plays in recreational leagues and, as he proved during the game, is pretty darn good at hockey. This shouldn’t be surprising since Bieber is Canadian.

Pronger, on the other hand, adds another unique bullet point to his resume. Not only is he the only Hall of Famer actively being paid by an NHL team to play hockey, he’s also a member of the Department of Player Safety. Pronger had to retire due to injury concerns, but remains one of the league’s greatest ambassadors. And, apparently, one of the biggest Bieber haters around.

