NHL All-Star 2017: Brent Burns snipes upper left corner from center ice (Video)

Brent Burns has stolen the show at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition for the second straight year after sniping the upper left corner from center ice.

Many NHL fans didn’t like the idea of the Honda Four Line Challenge. It involves shooters from each division trying to score from various points of the ice. One of the places involved in center ice.

At center ice, the players must shoot and score on the goal. Depending on which corner (or five hole) they got the puck through, they get points. Brent Burns got the Pacific Division three points with an unreal snipe from center ice.

He did this while being booed relentlessly by the Los Angeles crowd. Maybe they shouldn’t boo him because Burns is helping their division win? In all seriousness, their disdain for the bearded defenseman is understandable. He plays for the San Jose Sharks, who are the Los Angeles Kings’ biggest rivals.

The same thing happened to Patrick Kane last year at the 2016 NHL All-Star Game in Nashville. To quote Taylor Swift, “Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate”. He even loves the hate, as he rubbed the Sharks logo on his sweater and taunted fans before nailing the center ice shot.

Burns is putting together quite the performance. After stealing the show last year by dressing as Chewbacca, the Sharks defenseman is once again winning over his critics. Burns enters the All-Star break as a legitimate Hart Trophy contender and the likely Norris Trophy favorite.

Better watch out everyone. If Burns keeps on doing amazing things, everyone might have to love him. Embrace it. He’s one of the best players in the league and is by far one of its most entertaining. At the end of the day, sports is about entertainment. Few in the NHL do it better than Burns.

