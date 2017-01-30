NHL 100: Meet Our Present NHL All-Time Greats

As a Part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend, the NHL Has Released the Entire NHL 100. The NHL 100 is the List of the NHL’s 100 All-Time Greats that Have Played in the NHL in the Last 100 Years. Meet the Active NHL-ers That Were Named All-Time Greats.

The NHL 100 list has finally been released in its entirety. The NHL 100 is the NHL’s list of the top 100 all-time greatest players to have played in the NHL. The list embodies 100 years of legends that will continue to live on as an important part of NHL history.

The current NHL-ers to grab spots in the legendary list are Blackhawks Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews, Penguin Sidney Crosby, Capital Alex Ovechkin and Panther Jaromir Jagr.

The players who have graced the NHL 100 are the league’s best players, award winners and motivators. These NHL-ers didn’t end up on the list by accident and they certainly didn’t just stumble into legendary status.

Here we’ll introduce our active players as NHL all-time greats and what got them to where they are.

Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane currently leads the Chicago Blackhawks in terms of assists and points (15 G, 34 A, 49 P). League-wide, Kane is ranked second in terms of assists and tied for fifth for his points. He is an offensive powerhouse for the Blackhawks and is a staple in their lineup.

Kane was the 1st overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft and would go on to make his NHL debut that fall. Kane’s 72 point rookie season (21 G, 51 A), he was awarded the NHL’s Calder Trophy.

Kane would go on to win three Stanley Cups with the Hawks (2010, 13, 15), also taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013. In the 2015-16 season, Kane took home the Hart, Ted Lindsay, and Art Ross Trophies and led the NHL with 106 points.

Kane is the first American-born player to take home the Art Ross Trophy and the first to take home the Hart Trophy.

Kane is a remarkable impact player for the Chicago Blackhawks. Fans are not surprised to see the skilled forward grace the all-time greats list. Kane has become a Blackhawks legend and will now, therefore, be an NHL legend.

Duncan Keith

Duncan Keith is currently second on the Hawks in terms of assists (29 A, 33 P) and is the team’s top defenseman. The Hawks got a hidden gem when they drafted Keith 54th overall in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft.

Keith joined the Blackhawks for his rookie season in 2005-06. In 2010, Keith would go on to win the Norris Trophy for the NHL’s best defenseman that season and would help lead his team to the Stanley Cup.

Keith would later help bring Chicago two more Stanley Cups alongside teammates Kane and Jonathan Toews and would take home the Norris a second time in 2014. In 2015, Keith received the Conn Smythe Trophy through a unanimous vote.

The NHL All-Star and three-time Stanley Cup holder has impressive career-highs and is, therefore, beloved by his team and fans. Keith’s defensive play has been a staple in the Blackhawks’ defensive system and everyone knows it.

Jonathan Toews

Jonathan Toews is captain of the Chicago Blackhawks and currently posting 28 points so far this season. Toews is one of the Hawks’ best producers and motivators for his team and their success.

Toews was drafted 3rd overall in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft and has been a vital member of the Hawks ever since. Toews joined the Hawks for the 2007-08 season for his rookie and was nominated for the Calder Trophy that season.

In Toews’ second season with the Hawks, he was named the team’s captain and became the second-youngest player to become captain at that time. Toews earned his first Stanley Cup in 2010 before leading his team to two more in 2013 and 2015.

Toews’ performance in 2010 earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy and the Stanley Cup victory earned him membership into the Triple Gold Club.

Toews has reached incredible heights with the Blackhawks and he isn’t done yet. The captain is a staple in the Hawks’ offense, therefore fans aren’t surprised to see the standout player make history.

Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby, the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is arguably one of the best hockey players currently in the NHL. Crosby’s recent addition to the NHL 100 only further proves how elite his level of skill is.

Crosby currently leads his team and the NHL in terms of goals and second in terms of points (28 G, 55 P) despite participating in fewer games due to time spent recovering from a concussion early in the season. Crosby was also voted to captain the Metropolitan Division in the 2017 All-Star Game where he led the team to victory.

Crosby’s play has earned him two Stanley Cups, two Art Ross Trophies, two Hart Trophies, three Ted Lindsay Awards, a Richard Trophy, a Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award and last season’s Conn Smythe Trophy.

Crosby is one of the league’s best players and now he is one of the NHL’s best. Crosby has easily become a Pittsburgh legend. Therefore, it isn’t surprising to see Crosby named an all-time great. The captain notched a career-high in his second season with 120 points and carries a career-total of 993 points in 749 games.

Crosby is an unbelievably skilled player, therefore it isn’t surprising to see his name in the NHL 100. In fact, it would be unbelievable to imagine the NHL 100 without Crosby on it.

Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin is captain of the Washington Capitals and is considered one of the best goal scorers in the NHL. Ovi is currently posting 23 goals and 45 points this season and was a member of the Metropolitan Division All-Star team that won the All-Star game this season.

Ovechkin was drafted 1st overall by the Capitals in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft and made his rookie debut with the team in the 2005-06 season. From there, Ovi would go on to earn the Calder Trophy, an Art Ross Trophy, three Hart Trophies, three Pearson Trophies and six Richard Trophies.

Ovechkin has posted incredible stats so far in his career and has perfected his signature snipe. In 888 career games, Ovechkin has 1011 points and a career-high of 112 points and 65 goals in a single season.

Despite not having any Stanley Cups (yet), Ovechkin has proved that he is one of the NHL’s best. Ovi is an unstoppable player in the rink and always finds a way to get the puck in the net. Hence, it is this reason that Ovechkin is believed to be one of the NHL’s best goal scorers.

It isn’t surprising to see Ovechkin on the list and maybe sometime soon he’ll complete his profile with a Stanley Cup.

Jaromir Jagr

Jaromir Jagr is currently a Florida Panther but the 44-year-old has played for a few teams during his long, and continuing, career. Every time people think that Jagr will hang up his skates and retire, he surprises everyone with another impressive season.

Jagr was drafted 5th overall by the Penguins in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft. Jagr has received five Art Ross Trophies, three Pearson Trophies, a Hart Trophy, a Masterson Trophy and two Stanley Cups in his career so far.

This season, Jagr became the second all-time leader in points in the NHL when he surpassed Mark Messier. In his career, Jagr has 1897 points in 1679 games played. Jagr’s career-highs reach 149 points (62 G, 87 A) and his play has continued to impress through the seasons.

The NHL community has made somewhat of a joke of Jagr’s continued play. But the hockey community is dreading the day he decides to retire for good. Jagr deserves a spot on the NHL 100 and is one of those players that exceeds all limitations.

Nobody in the league seems to have as much passion for hockey as Jagr does. Therefore, it is hard to imagine him retiring for any reason other than he physically can’t play. Jagr loves the game with all he has and fans love him for his dedication and passion.

This article originally appeared on