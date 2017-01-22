New York Rangers vs. Detroit Redwings, a Live Recap

A live, as-it-happens recap of the New York Rangers matchup against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Lewis Arena on January 22nd, 2017.

*You will need to refresh this page to see updates.

Hey, folks! John Williams (@JaW1224) here! Welcome to the first ever New York Rangers live recap on Blue Line Station! I will be updating you with my thoughts on the game as it goes on.

The Red Wings come into this game on a two-game losing streak but have garnered at least a point in four straight games.

The last time these two teams met, it was the Jimmy Howard show. The Rangers dominated the whole game and the shots total (33-18) but still fell to the Red Wings by a score of 2-1. Drew Miller, who was waived this morning, scored the game-winner early in the third after a horrible turnover by Henrik Lundqvist behind his own net.

Lundqvist will be in net today for the Rangers, but Howard will not be. Jared Coreau, the rookie, will get the nod for the Red Wings. He has played in three of the Wing’s last five games, tallying two shutouts in that span.

Prediction: Rangers 4, Red Wings 3

First Period

