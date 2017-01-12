New York Rangers Under 25 Years old: Finding the Leader

In our first Blue Line Station Roundtable discussion, we look at which New York Ranger under the age of 25 will have the best career. Let us know who you side with in the comments.

Brandon Cohen:

Once Kevin Hayes lost 20 pounds, any doubts about him becoming an elite forward subsided. Okay, not quite the correct argument. Let’s restart.

Kevin Hayes led the NHL in even strength primary assists in his rookie season. Hayes has been compared to Joe Thronton by former teammate Derick Brassard, and that was when he had one NHL goal to his name.

This season, Hayes has earned penalty killing and power-play time, showing the ability to contribute in all situations. Add the fact that Hayes is 6’5 and 225 pounds, and there is the potential for greatness. It’s no wonder Hayes was so highly sought after as a college free agent before choosing to join the Rangers.

Hayes’ quick thinking abilities combined with his size and shiftiness will make him an NHL star for years to come. Think 60+ points regularly as a top six, all situation center. Give me Hayes any day.

Tim Haggerty:

Jimmy Vesey is well on his way to being the best New York Ranger who is currently under 25-years-old. The Rangers won the Jimmy Vesey sweepstakes this summer after Vesey opted to not sign with the team that held his rights from the draft, the Buffalo Sabres. Vesey has come out hot with 11 goals and eight assists in 41 games played. That ranks 9th among active rookies league wide.

Vesey was an incredible offensive force in college. In his junior year, Vesey scored 32 goals and added 26 assists in just 37 games. His senior year, he netted 24 goals and 22 assists in just 34 games. He was also a +34 through those two years. He won the Hobey Baker Award, given to college’s best player, in his senior year.

Vesey has been impressive at the NHL level. He plays a big role with the Rangers and it is only expected to grow over the years. His excellence in college shows that he is capable of being a star. The Rangers were lucky to sign Vesey, because he is well on his way to becoming a great player in this league.

Drew McCaffrey:

The Russian rookie Pavel Buchnevich will have the best career of the bunch.

At just 21 years old, Buchnevich is already a multiple-year veteran of professional hockey, with three years in the KHL under his belt. His performance in the world’s second-best hockey league points to a bright future in the NHL, too.

For his three full seasons in Russia, Buchnevich increased his point output from 18 to 30 to 37, mostly while playing for Severstal—one of the worst teams in the KHL over that span. For comparison, players like Evgeni Kuznetsov, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Artemi Panarin scored at similar paces during their teen years in the KHL.

With game-changing players like that as his comparables and impressive rookie numbers (4-4—8 in 10 NHL games played) the future looks bright. If Buchnevich can continue his progression on North American ice, he has a chance to become the most important forward for the Rangers for years to come.

George Ruggiero:

Out of all the current Rangers under the age of 25, Mika Zibanejad will have the best career. Through only 19 games this season, Zibanejad has posted 15 points, and his point totals have only grown from season to season.

Last season with the Ottawa Senators, he put up 51 points in 81 games, a total more than any other Rangers’ youngster has had. Zibanejad has shown his prowess at almost every facet of the game in his short time on the ice this year.

He wins face offs, dishes the puck superbly (hence the 10 assists in less than twice as many games), skates with both speed and power, and, although he does not have any power play goals so far this season, fires one timers from the left circle as if he is imitating Alex Ovechkin or Steven Stamkos.

No matter where he plays in his career, a player with a skill set as well rounded as Mika Zibanejad’s will succeed greatly.

Justin Starr:

The answer is J.T. Miller. The 15th overall pick in the 2011 NHL draft will have the best career out of all of the New York Rangers under the age of 25. Miller has done everything 23-year-old could want to do in such a short professional career. He has represented the United States four times in U-17 and U-18 Championships and the 2012-2013 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

He also represented Team North America (23 and under in age) in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Miller has already played in 28 NHL playoff games so the playoff experience is under his belt already.

Miller is one goal away from registering his 50 career NHL goal and has 106 points in 238 games. The Rangers need to hold on to JT Miller and make sure he doesn’t end up being the one that got away. Miller has been showing signs of excellence in his early professional career.

JT Miller is still developing his skills and is still growing as a player with every game that passes. Miller is a tremendous two-way forward who should be a top six winger for the rest of his professional hockey career.

