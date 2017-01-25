New York Rangers Unable to Solve Flyers’ Mason, Lose 2-0

The New York Rangers hosted the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The game was closely contested, with the teams tied through two periods. However, the Flyers put two goals past Henrik Lundqvist in the third period to halt the Rangers win streak at three.

In a feature here at Blue Line Station, we will be providing thoughts and analysis following every Rangers game. Make sure to stop by after games to see what you might have missed!

Lineup:

Chris Kreider – Derek Stepan – Mats Zuccarello

Rick Nash – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Matthew Puempel – J.T. Miller – Michael Grabner

Ryan McDonagh – Dan Girardi

Nick Holden – Kevin Klein

Brady Skjei – Adam Clendening

Henrik Lundqvist started in net.

New York Rangers Stats:

Through one period the Rangers led in shots 16-8, however the score was tied 0-0.

Through two periods the Rangers led in shots 27-16, yet the score was still tied 0-0 heading into the second intermission.

The Rangers ended the game with the lead in shots on goal 34-26.

Rick Nash: 15:49TOI, team-leading 5SOG,

Brady Skjei: 12:12TOI (lowest of all defenseman)

Henrik Lundqvist: .923SV%, 24-26 shots stopped

Team: 0-3 on the Power Play

Scoring Plays:

On their first power play opportunity of the night, the Flyers won the face-off to the left of Henrik Lundqvist. Jakub Voracek fired a shot towards the net that was met by traffic and the puck found its way to Wayne Simmonds’ stick. He hurried the shot past Lundqvist for the game’s first score.

Jakub Voracek registered the second Flyers’ goal of the period when he drove from the half boards towards the slot and put a turn around shot on goal. The rebound found its way off of Michael Grabner’s skate past Lundqvist.

Jake Voracek is a monster! 2-0 Flyers! pic.twitter.com/YfBmDafSWy — Sons of Penn (@SonsofPenn) January 26, 2017

Game Thoughts and Reactions:

The Rangers dominated for the opening five minutes of the hockey game, creating chances with extended offensive zone time. Each team had one shot through five minutes when Doc Emrick of NBC Sports put this gem on us. Classic.

"The teams are shotless, except for one each." — Beth Boyle Machlan (@bethmachlan) January 26, 2017

Michael Grabner did his best to put the Rangers on the board eight minutes into the first period on a breakaway opportunity that the team has become so accustomed to.

Michael "Breakaway A Game" Grabner — Kevin DeLury (@kevindelury) January 26, 2017

The Rangers continued to dominate play for the majority of the period when an offensive zone turnover turned into a hustling defensive effort by Kevin Klein.

Great play by Klein to break up the 2-on-1! We're still scoreless with 5:31 to go in the first. SOG 11-3 #NYR — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 26, 2017

Great hustle by Klein coming back, fastest he has skated all year — Josh Khalfin (@Josh_Khalfin) January 26, 2017

Klein did something good??? — Tyler (@CorsiAndFenwick) January 26, 2017

The first period ended the way that it started with the Rangers dominating zone time. Heading into the first intermission the score was tied 0-0, but the Rangers had the best of the opportunities.

High-pace but scoreless first period comes to an end. Rangers ahead on SOG: 16-8. Probably the best start the Rangers have had in awhile. — Sean Hartnett (@HartnettHockey) January 26, 2017

The second period started slower than the first period ended, however the Rangers continued their momentum. They were awarded the game’s first power play opportunity almost two minutes into the period on a Michael Raffl interference penalty, and another shortly after but were unsuccessful.

Rangers now 0 for their last 13 on the power play. — Sean Hartnett (@HartnettHockey) January 26, 2017

The second period was much closer contested by both teams. Steve Mason had kept the Flyers in the game with several tough saves, but it was clear that the scoring chances were evening out as the third period lingered.

Rangers are up +20 in the corsis, but high danger shots are split 7-7. Lol. — HockeyStatMiner (@HockeyStatMiner) January 26, 2017

The third period began with Steve Mason continuing his brilliance, keeping the Flyers in the hockey game. The Rangers gave Philadelphia their first power play on a Matthew Puempel tripping call, and the Flyers made them pay. Wayne Simmonds scored 34 seconds in to give the Flyers the game’s first lead.

Simmonds is king of the garbage goal, he has the nose for the net in close unlike any other — Auld Lang Pat (@katpeogh) January 26, 2017

Death, taxes, Wayne Simmonds feasting against the Rangers. — Sean Hartnett (@HartnettHockey) January 26, 2017

Shortly after Voracek again made a play for the Flyers, scoring on a hard-nosed play that eventually bounced off of a New York Rangers’ skate. The Flyers led 2-0.

#Flyers increase their advantage to 2-0. Vorack with some great puck protection, puck eventually caroms off Grabner's leg and past Lundqvist — Sean Hartnett (@HartnettHockey) January 26, 2017

Am I crazy or have I seen Voracek do that to the Rangers before? — Tom Crincoli (@ThomasCrincoli) January 26, 2017

The Rangers were unable to gain any momentum to end the third period. They were plagued by untimely penalties late in the game and were unable to solve the puzzle that was Steve Mason.

Final Score: Philadelphia Flyers 2 New York Rangers 0

The Rangers won’t get back on the ice again competitively until next Tuesday when they will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at home.

This article originally appeared on