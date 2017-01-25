New York Rangers Unable to Solve Flyers’ Mason, Lose 2-0

The New York Rangers hosted the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The game was closely contested, with the teams tied through two periods. However, the Flyers put two goals past Henrik Lundqvist in the third period to halt the Rangers win streak at three.

Lineup:

Chris Kreider – Derek Stepan – Mats Zuccarello

Rick Nash – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Matthew Puempel – J.T. Miller – Michael Grabner

Ryan McDonagh – Dan Girardi

Nick Holden – Kevin Klein

Brady Skjei – Adam Clendening

Henrik Lundqvist started in net.

New York Rangers Stats:

  • Through one period the Rangers led in shots 16-8, however the score was tied 0-0.
  • Through two periods the Rangers led in shots 27-16, yet the score was still tied 0-0 heading into the second intermission.
  • The Rangers ended the game with the lead in shots on goal 34-26.
  • Rick Nash: 15:49TOI, team-leading 5SOG,
  • Brady Skjei: 12:12TOI (lowest of all defenseman)
  • Henrik Lundqvist: .923SV%, 24-26 shots stopped
  • Team: 0-3 on the Power Play

Scoring Plays:

  • On their first power play opportunity of the night, the Flyers won the face-off to the left of Henrik Lundqvist. Jakub Voracek fired a shot towards the net that was met by traffic and the puck found its way to Wayne Simmonds’ stick. He hurried the shot past Lundqvist for the game’s first score.

  • Jakub Voracek registered the second Flyers’ goal of the period when he drove from the half boards towards the slot and put a turn around shot on goal. The rebound found its way off of Michael Grabner’s skate past Lundqvist.

Game Thoughts and Reactions:

  • The Rangers dominated for the opening five minutes of the hockey game, creating chances with extended offensive zone time. Each team had one shot through five minutes when Doc Emrick of NBC Sports put this gem on us. Classic.

  • Michael Grabner did his best to put the Rangers on the board eight minutes into the first period on a breakaway opportunity that the team has become so accustomed to.

  • The Rangers continued to dominate play for the majority of the period when an offensive zone turnover turned into a hustling defensive effort by Kevin Klein.

  • The first period ended the way that it started with the Rangers dominating zone time. Heading into the first intermission the score was tied 0-0, but the Rangers had the best of the opportunities.

  • The second period started slower than the first period ended, however the Rangers continued their momentum. They were awarded the game’s first power play opportunity almost two minutes into the period on a Michael Raffl interference penalty, and another shortly after but were unsuccessful.

  • The second period was much closer contested by both teams. Steve Mason had kept the Flyers in the game with several tough saves, but it was clear that the scoring chances were evening out as the third period lingered.

  • The third period began with Steve Mason continuing his brilliance, keeping the Flyers in the hockey game. The Rangers gave Philadelphia their first power play on a Matthew Puempel tripping call, and the Flyers made them pay. Wayne Simmonds scored 34 seconds in to give the Flyers the game’s first lead.

  • Shortly after Voracek again made a play for the Flyers, scoring on a hard-nosed play that eventually bounced off of a New York Rangers’ skate. The Flyers led 2-0.

  • The Rangers were unable to gain any momentum to end the third period. They were plagued by untimely penalties late in the game and were unable to solve the puzzle that was Steve Mason.
  • Final Score: Philadelphia Flyers 2 New York Rangers 0 
  • The Rangers won’t get back on the ice again competitively until next Tuesday when they will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at home.

