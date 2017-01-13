New York Rangers Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks Blockbuster



The Rangers have prided themselves on their forward depth and goaltending this season. There could be a blockbuster deal that would add some extra scoring punch to the offense and a right-handed defenseman to the Rangers’ weak corps.

Both the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Rangers are teams that have been in a win-now mode in recent years. Both have also taken a step towards adding youth and speed to their respective line ups. Currently, the Rangers have had injuries rattle the forward corps, who have needed a scoring, right-handed forward all season.

The Rangers’ defense has been missing a solid right-handed defenseman for a season or two. Anaheim has a surplus of both, but have very few needs of their own.

The Ducks have been ever so close to taking the final step to making the Stanley Cup finals multiple times, but have slipped up in the playoffs every year. Anaheim has a star-studded lineup, boasting players like Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry, and Ryan Kesler, but they are still missing a piece.

What the Ducks Need

The Ducks seem to be missing that all important impact playmaker, a player who seems to have the puck on a string and can dish a perfect pass from almost anywhere on the ice. The Rangers have that in a fan-favorite: Mats Zuccarello. Zuccarello has a rare mix of speed, grit, and skill that could really improve the Ducks top-six.

What the Rangers Need

For such a key player, the Rangers would have a hefty asking price. To fill Zuccarello’s role with some extra goal scoring, the Rangers could easily demand Jakob Silfverberg. The Rangers lineup, including the forwards, has a disproportionate amount of left-handed players. Among the forwards, only four players are right-handed and one of them, Mika Zibanejad, has been injured long-term. Silfverberg would fill two major holes in the Rangers’ roster: a right-handed forward to patrol the left circle on the power play and top six scoring forward.

The emergence of another forward rendered Silfverberg somewhat expendable. 23-year-old Rickard Rakell has stepped his play up immensely. In only 32 games, Rakell has scored 16 goals and 7 assists for 23 points. Silfverberg, on the other hand, has played in 43 games, scoring 12 goals and 16 assists.

The Rangers would also try for a piece to bolster the right side of the defense. Looking at the Ducks’ roster, only one player seems feasible to acquire. Sami Vatanen would require the world to pry from Anaheim, and Kevin Bieksa would not be much of an upgrade. Josh Manson seems like the perfect player to add for the Rangers.

Manson is only 25 years old, is a Restricted Free Agent after next season, only carries a cap hit of $825,000, and has better stats than both Girardi and Klein. However, to pick up Manson, the Rangers would undoubtedly have to sweeten the deal.

The Actual Trade

A plausible trade would be Silfverberg and Manson for Zuccarello, Klein, and a 2nd round draft pick in the 2018 draft. The idea behind Klein switching hands is so that the Ducks would not be forced into throwing youngster Brandon Montour into the lineup.

This deal would help both teams in their current campaigns. Silfverberg and Manson would bolster the Rangers’ lack of right-handed players, and Zuccarello would add playmaking expertise to a Ducks lineup that needs the smallest push to go further in the postseason.

