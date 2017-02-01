New York Rangers: Top 10 Rangers Since the 2004 Lockout

The NHL released the top 100 NHL players this past weekend in honor of the 100th anniversary of the leagued. Yesterday, Blue Line Station started a series highlighting the top ten New York Rangers since the 2004 NHL Lockout.

So far, we highlighted players ranked ten through six. Today, we will be looking at the top five New York Rangers players since the 2004 NHL lockout.

#5: Derek Stepan, 2010-2011 – Present

Derek Stepan has blossomed into a true leader and the first line center of the New York Rangers. The Minnesota native was drafted in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft in the second round from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His career started at the beginning of the 2010-2011 season and he has not looked back since.

Stepan truly has been a prize since the moment he stepped (no pun intended) onto an NHL rink. Flashback to his first ever NHL game: October 9th, 2010 in Buffalo. Stepan came out flying. He scored his first NHL goal at 10:53 in the first period. He would go on to add not one, but two more goals at the end of the second period to score a hat-trick in his first NHL game.

That game ended up being a sign of great things to come for Stepan. He had 21 goals and 24 assists that season and finished 13th in voting for the Calder Trophy.

Other than his rookie season, Stepan has only fallen under 50 points once; the lockout shortened season where Stepan played in all 48 games while notching a whopping 44 points.

Stepan’s consistency on offense combined with his excellent work in his own end adds up to a player to remember, giving him the #5 spot on our countdown.

#4: Ryan McDonagh, 2010/2011 – Present

Like the last player on our countdown, Ryan McDonagh has been with the Rangers since the 2010-2011 season. McDonagh also played at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens with the 12th overall pick and was later traded to the New York Rangers in a package highlighted by Scott Gomez.

McDonagh only played in 40 games in his first season in the NHL. He was back and forth with the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolfpack. He played 38 games games in the minors that season.

McDonagh has been the best defenseman the Rangers have had since the 2004 lockout, and arguably since Brian Leetch. He has finished in the top 15 for the Norris Trophy four times in his career. In seven seasons, including the current one, McDonagh is a career +124.

At the start of the 2014-2015 season, McDonagh was named the captain of the New York Rangers. His excellence on the ice and leadership made him a great choice for the position. He has owned it in the two and a half season that he has worn the “C”.

In the 2015 NHL Playoffs, McDonagh’s dedication to the team really showed. The Rangers were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning. After the series, the team announced that McDonagh had played the final couple of games with a broken foot.

That kind of dedication to the team shows why he is an excellent captain and an easy choice for #4 on this countdown.

#3: Marian Gaborik, 2009/2010 – 2012/2013

Marian Gaborik was one of the few New York Rangers since 2004 to score at an elite clip. Gaborik was signed by the New York Rangers as a free agent in the summer of 2009.

During Gaborik’s time as a Ranger, he finished in the top 20 in MVP voting twice and was voted to an All-Star game. His sharpshooting skills and explosive speed made him a weapon on offense. He could score from almost anywhere in the offensive zone. He had the ability to blow by defenders for odd-man rushes or breakaways.

Those traits led to some impressive numbers. In Gaborik’s first season with the Rangers, he had 42 goals and 44 assists for an impressive 86 points. In 2011-2012, Gaborik again exploded with great numbers. This time, it was 41 goals and 35 assists for 76 points.

The end of Marian Gaborik’s New York Rangers career came at the trade deadline in the 2012-2013 season. Gaborik was traded from the Rangers to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for three familiar players: Derrick Brassard, John Moore, and Derek Dorsett.

While it was sad to see Gaborik go, he made a lasting mark on the Rangers’ offense when he was on the team. Those days are the reason he finds himself at #3 on our countdown.

#2: Jaromir Jagr, 2003/2004 – 2007/2008

Jaromir Jagr is the only New York Ranger on this countdown to have played on both sides of the 2004 NHL Lockout. Jagr was traded by the Washington Capitals to the Rangers during the 2003-2004 season. The league locked out that summer.

Jagr was an absolute force offensively during his tenure on Broadway. He had the highest scoring three-season stretch out of all the players eligible for this countdown–by far. This may not come as much of a surprise as he is the second highest scoring player of all-time.

In the first season out of the lockout, Jagr scored 54 goals and had 69 assists for an eye-popping 123 points. The following season, he tallied 30 goals and 66 assists for 96 points. His third and final year was a disappointment in comparison. Jagr had just 25 goals and 46 assists for 71 points.

Jagr received a myriad of accolades during his short time as a Ranger. He finished second in MVP voting in 2005-2006. He was also an All-Star and won the Pearson Award, which is now known as the Ted Lindsay Award.

Jagr was simply brilliant with the puck. Every time he had it on his stick he created a scoring opportunity. That kind of presence doesn’t come around often in the NHL. Jagr might’ve been good enough for #1 on this countdown if a certain someone else hadn’t played the way he has over the course of his career.

#1 Henrik Lundqvist, 2005/2006 – Present

Henrik Lundqvist is a once in a generation goalie, period. He has been the face of the franchise since he took his position between the pipes during the 2005-2006 season. Selected 205th overall in the 2000 NHL Draft, no one ever could have predicted what would come next.

Lundqvist’s numbers are simply brilliant. He has a career 2.30 GAA through 721 games played over the span of 12 seasons. His career save percentage is an impressive .920 as well.

His success did not come without acknowledgment. He has one Vezina Trophy to his name, but he has finished in the top five for the award seven times. He was even a top ten finalist for MVP twice.

Lundqvist is 12th overall on the list of all-time goalie wins in NHL history. He is likely to go even higher on that list in the remaining years of his career. He is currently 5th all time in save percentage, however that can change either way from here on out.

Come playoff time, Lundqvist has been a different animal. He has a higher save percentage and better goals-against average than he does in the regular season. He has never won a Stanley Cup, but he is certainly not to blame for that.

It will certainly feel weird when we don’t hear Joe Tolleson announcing Lundqvist’s name in the starting lineup anymore. Rangers fans will remember Henrik Lundqvist forever and he is unquestionably the best Ranger to the wear the sweater since the 2004 NHL lockout.

