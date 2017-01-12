New York Rangers Story: Alexandra Russo’s Hockey Tale

This month at Blue Line Station, we are publishing stories on how our writers became fans of the New York Rangers. This week’s story comes from Alexandra Russo. Alexandra is a passionate Rangers fan, and is looking to pursue a career in broadcasting and sports journalism. This is her story…

I. Hated. Sports. Yes, that was me, the girl in school who couldn’t tell you what NFL or NHL even stood for. I could barely name five teams across every league. How did this all change over the course of a short time? I’ll gladly share the story.

It was September of 2012, and my father was doing poorly in his “Teabag League” where he picked which football team would win based on a spread. At a loss for even one winning week, he sat me down, explained how to read the statistics, and told me to do his picks.

So there I was, picking who would win based on ten minutes of information, never having watched a game in my life. As it turned out, I did very well that week. I don’t believe I won, but I came extremely close, and from then on I have helped my dad to very successful seasons.

Now, hockey didn’t come into my life until May of 2014. However, the above story is important because I honestly don’t believe I would have given the sport a chance had it not been for my appreciation of watching football, my first introduction into the great world of sports.

I remember my dad sitting on the living room couch looking very dismal as he watched the pre-game to Game 4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. I asked what was wrong, and he explained how the NHL Playoffs worked and how if we lost that game, we would be eliminated.

I recall hearing the announcers talk about a player by the name of Martin St.Louis. When I asked my dad what they were discussing, he told me that St.Louis had lost his mother a few days before Mother’s Day and had surprisingly showed up at (what was known at the time as) Consol Energy Center.

He explained that the whole team went to support him by going to his mom’s funeral in Canada and then flew back for the game in Pittsburgh.

To say the least, I was shocked that the entire team would support one of their own to that extent. More than that, I was astonished that this player would use his emotions, not to wallow in misery, but to empower himself to help the team win.

I looked at my dad and back at the TV and took my place on the couch next to him. As the story would go, we became very superstitious. I never left that spot for the rest of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 6 had come on Mother’s Day, and the Rangers again needed to win, down 3-2 in the series, and St.Louis scored the Rangers’ second goal of the game early into the first period. I later read an article that stated that the puck rolled back to him, which he took as a sign from his mother, who was always supporting him.

I already felt myself forming an emotional bond to this player and this team.

The night of Game 7 of the second round series, the Rangers had pulled out a win, and it was onto the Eastern Conference Finals against the Montreal Canadiens. I’ll never forget being allowed to stay up for Game 4 of the Conference Finals because I didn’t have school the next day. I watched as the puck flew behind Tokarski, giving the Rangers a vital 3-1 lead in the series.

That remains my favorite goal I’ve ever had the privilege of watching. When people ask me why I became a Ranger fan, the first words out of my mouth are always, “Marty St.Louis.”

After Game 6 was over, and my dad and I confirmed we weren’t dreaming, we were ready for the Stanley Cup Finals. I was texting him when he told me to look outside to see if there was a package. Sure enough, it was my first Rangers’ jersey, Henrik Lundqvist in royal blue.

It came on that Wednesday, June 3rd at exactly 6:07 pm. Every year since I’ve reminded him of that special moment. Christmas of 2015, my best friend bought me a St.Louis jersey, and I wore it to the first game we played at home against the Kings since the Finals of 2014.

Through every loss and every win, every player that has retired, been traded, or come and gone in any way, I have been faithful to this team, this fandom. 2014 was the greatest year of my life so far because that was the year I found the New York Rangers.

My dream is to eventually write for the Rangers either for the NHL, ESPN, or the New York Times “Best Sports in Town” section. And if for some reason the writing doesn’t work out and/or I’m able to do this as well, I could definitely see myself discussing a Rangers’ game on the NHL Network or Post-Game show on MSG Network.

I’ve always said I could never be an announcer because I don’t think I could be objective enough to sound excited when the opposition scores. (Hey, at least I’m honest.)

Soon, I will be able to cross off meeting Rangers on my bucket list, as I will meet Brady Skjei and Jesper Fast next week. I hope I will be able to witness the New York Rangers hoisting the Stanley Cup above their heads at some point (preferably a few) in my lifetime.

For now, I sit and watch, try to attend a few games a season, and sit and write, united with this amazing, lovable fandom and hope for the best.

