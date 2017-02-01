New York Rangers’ Stanley Cup Target Must be Next Season

Henrik Lundqvist isn’t getting any younger for the New York Rangers, but perspective is huge. In the past the Rangers have misunderstood their own talent, making ginormous splashes in hopes of winning now. Considering the current roster, the Rangers must operate under the idea that the Stanley Cup can be reached next season, not this season.

The New York Rangers must aim for the Stanley Cup. No one would disagree with that statement, but the following statement should bring some doubters. The New York Rangers must aim for the Stanley Cup with the idea in mind that the real target is the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

Of course New York must aim to win it all in 2017, as every team must do. There is no suggestion that the Rangers should give up, nor should the players take the rest of the year off. The management, however, must be realistic about expectations. While Henrik Lundqvist isn’t getting any younger, the Rangers are close. Still, they are not quite there yet.

Defense-

First of all, the New York Rangers do not have a championship winning defense. New York can look to acquire defensemen to fix that, but once again realities must be faced. Say Kevin Shattenkirk is added, many believe that would be the final move to push the Rangers over the championship winning hump.

What’s misunderstood, however, is that unless the St. Louis Blues make a disastrous deal, Dan Girardi and/or Kevin Klein would remain on the Rangers blueline, as would Marc Staal. Nick Holden would continue to own an important role on defense.

New York’s offense is tremendous, but even their offense cannot carry a defense that boasts two definite top six defensemen. Unless the Rangers acquire two defensemen and ship away the anchors, the defense will remain a problem.

Next season, however, that must not be the case. Kevin Klein can be traded in the off-season or at this year’s deadline. Dan Girardi will almost certainly be bought out. Suddenly a defense that currently looks like:

Ryan McDonagh-Dan Girardi

Marc Staal-Nick Holden

Brady Skjei-Kevin Klein

Can look like:

Ryan McDonagh-Trade Acquisition

Brady Skjei-Signing or Trade Acquisition

Marc Staal-Nick Holden

The odds of the Rangers acquiring two top four defensemen while shedding two defensemen during the season are slim to none. The odds of doing so over the Trade Deadline and the entirety of the offseason through next season’s deadline are encouraging.

Additionally, Brady Skjei’s increased time in the NHL will give him greater ability to play a consistent top four defense. Which leads us to the next point….

Growing Up:

New York is a young, up and coming team after their terrific offseason. Pavel Buchnevich, Brady Skjei, and Jimmy Vesey are rookies. Kevin Hayes, J.T. Miller, and Mika Zibanejad are growing into potential stars in the NHL. But none of the six are at their highest capability yet.

Buchnevich is terrific, but he cannot be counted on as a lethal threat in the postseason. Brady Skjei is an NHL defenseman, but he has plenty to fix over time, like any rookie. Jimmy Vesey slowed down tremendously after a terrific start to the season. New York’s youth is working for them, but it can also work against them this season. Patience is key, and understanding next year the trio will be better and have postseason experience under their respective belts is huge.

As for Hayes, Miller, and Zibanejad, next year can be a target date for their full-on breakouts. All three are lighting up the NHL this year, but next season they will progress even more. Surrounding them with defensemen that can contribute to their puck-moving abilities will do wonders as well.

Simply put, the New York Rangers are close to being Stanley Cup contenders. With the right puck luck, they can even win this season. That being said, Jeff Gorton and company must not look at this season as the season.

There are far too many “ifs” and far too many players that need more time to progress. 2018 will be the year. Jeff Gorton can make 2018 the year.

Stay tuned in the coming days for additional Trade Deadline coverage.

