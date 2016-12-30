New York Rangers: Ryan McDonagh Should be a 2x NHL All-Star

After being the only man to make the All-Star game for the New York Rangers last year, Ryan McDonagh should be a 2x NHL All-Star suiting up at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 29, 2017.

With the NHL All-Star game approaching in a month, New York Rangers captain, Ryan McDonagh will look to represent the Rangers for the second year in a row.

Last year, Ryan McDonagh was the only player on the Rangers roster to represent them in Nashville for the All-Star game. Although some other Rangers could and should get nods this year, McDonagh should be making two straight trips to the All-Star game for the New York Rangers this season.

The 27-year-old left-handed defenseman has been the backbone of the New York Rangers defensive core since 2012. Not only does McDonagh provide stellar defense against opposing team’s top scorers. He has also provided an offensive mindset.

The statistics are there for why Ryan McDonagh should be a part of the Metropolitan Division All-Star team. McDonagh is currently tied with Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets for most points by a defenseman in the Metropolitan Division with 24 points.

McDonagh is 2nd in the Metropolitan Division for TOI per game with 24:09 behind Kris Letang. He leads all Metropolitan Division defenseman with 22 assists.

Additionally, McDonagh is a force at even strength. McDonagh is one of only four NHL defensemen with assists in 18 games this season. The defenseman also boasts being tied for the NHL defensemen lead in primary assists on the year. Simply put, his performance this year has been consistently outstanding.

Since entering the league during the 2011 season, McDonagh has tallied over 40 goals. He is one assist short from his 150 career assist and he is approaching his 200th career point. The St. Paul, Minnesota native was named the New York Rangers 27th captain in franchise history right before the 2014-2015 season.

He continues to wear the ‘C’ on his sweater with pride game in and game out. The Metropolitan Division All-Star team is going to need leaders and that is exactly what Ryan McDonagh is.

The perennial Norris Trophy candidate deserves to represent the New York Rangers for a 2nd straight year as a part of the Metropolitan Division All-Star team and the statistics are there to back it up.

