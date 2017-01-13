New York Rangers’ Returning Players Will Boost Offense

The New York Rangers Will Have Three Formerly Injured Players Returning in the Next Week or So. The Return of Rick Nash, Pavel Buchnevich and, Soon, Mika Zibanejad Will Bring the Team a Big Offensive Boost.

The New York Rangers have faced some injury setbacks lately. With Rick Nash sidelined with a groin injury, Pavel Buchnevich sidelined with a back injury and Mika Zibanejad sidelined with a broken fibula, the Rangers were subject to many lineup changes and callups to fill the gap.

Now, these players are on their way back. Nash and Bichnevich will return in the Rangers’ game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 13 and Zibanejad only needs a few more practices before getting back in the rink.

These players are ready to get back into the game and will bring an offensive surge with them.

The Offensive Boom

Nash has had a bounce back season thus far. Despite the veteran forward’s struggle with a groin injury, he has been a productive player and is tied for third for most goals on the team (13 G) in 30 games.

Nash has been more of his typical self lately and has been producing pretty consistently for the Rangers. Furthermore, in his new role as an alternate captain, Nash has confidently led and motivated his team with effective leadership.

Buchnevich has become a bit of a forgotten rookie this season, but he is ready to make his return. The rookie is destined to bring more offense in his return. Buch has eight points ( four G, four P) in 10 games, and if he returns with a similar pace he will begin racking up points quickly.

Buch, while sidelined, underwent core strengthening training to, not only alleviate his back injury but to improve his play. The rookie also excelled alongside linemates Chris Kreider and Zibanejad, though whether or not this line will be reunited is not yet known.

Zibanejad has only been able to play 19 games this season before breaking his fibula. In 19 games, Zibanejad has 15 points ( five G, 10 A) and has won 53.7% of his faceoffs. Zibanejad was acquired in the offseason from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Derick Brassard.

The forward was expected to be a younger version of Brassard and has proved to be a very skilled player. Once Zibanejad returns he will have the opportunity to prove his full potential.

Making Offense

The return of these players will bring three productive forwards back into the lineup. Zibanejad and Buchnevich are destined to have good seasons, especially once they return and get back in the rink.

Zibanejad brings strong center power by winning most of his faceoffs and being an effective middle man for his linemates, most recently Kreider and Buchnevich. The line, in the beginning, instantly became one of the Rangers best lines before injuries tore it apart.

Nash has been ready to have a good season and his performance thus far only supports that. He has played well alongside rookie Jimmy Vesey and the two, centered by Kevin Hayes, have made for an effective line.

Getting these players back into the lineup will bring the team some more offensive surge. Despite how the lines fall, these three players are strong producers and will bring offense regardless of the line they skate on.

Coach Alain Vigneault, though, will look to channel the strong lines these players once made up. Falling back on what lines are most effective is always a good move.

The soon-to-be full and healthy roster will be exactly what the Rangers need going into the second half of the season and chasing the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Path to Full Health

The Rangers haven’t had a completely healthy roster in a long time. Even as these players get ready to return, Marc Staal has recently been sidelined indefinitely with concussion symptoms.

A fully healthy roster will bring the Rangers a lot of success. Finally, the line switches and changes will end and the team will finally find consistency.

Most of the Rangers play their best when they’re matched with the right players to compliment their skills. When injured players create holes in the lineup, this harmony is lost and players have to find chemistry on new lines.

This will change as the roster returns to full health, though a move or so will be necessary to give all the right players a place on the roster.

One thing is for sure. Nash, Buchnevich and Zibanejad are going to return with a surge of offense and the team will be thankful as they head towards reaching full power.

