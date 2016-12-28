New York Rangers’ Resilience Shines in 4-3 Win Against Senators

The New York Rangers proved their resiliency in an impressive come from behind 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators in Tuesday night’s game.

Game Action:

– The Rangers started out the game miserably and allowed a skilled Senators team to take an early 2-0 lead. First it was Mark Borowiecki who hammered one past Antti Raanta with assists from Mike Hoffman and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. With four players screening him, the goal wasn’t Raanta’s fault.

– Next, Smith was able to score his eight of the season, as he picked up the puck in front of the net on a bouncing pass. He slid it past Raanta to put his team up by a pair.

– Nick Holden brought the Rangers back into the action, scoring on a tough-angle shot. Condon gave up a simple one, as the shot should have been stopped.

-Cody Ceci struck for the visitors next on a shot from the circle. It beat Raanta top shelf, and the Senators were able to take back their two goal lead, still in the first period of play.

– The second period started out fast for the Rangers, as Derek Stepan scored his eighth of the season seconds after the team’s first power play expired. It was a scramble in front that Stepan got to in time for a one goal game.

– Raanta made many key saves in this period, especially on a two on one down low, where Ceci nearly made it a two goal game again. He stretched himself out as far as possible to prevent a fourth goal.

– In their resiliency, the Rangers were able to find it within themselves to score with 5:05 remaining in the period on a power play. It was their first power play goal in the last six games, and Stepan was able to notch his second of the night on a good pass from Zuccarello.

– Nick Holden had an impressive night, as he put up a second one on the scoreboard, this time missing it being counted as a power play goal by just a few seconds. Holden stuffed it in by the side of Condon, and the Garden erupted for the first Rangers’ lead of the game.

– It was posts galore for a stretch for the Senators. One shot rang of the corner of one post and off the other. Another made such a loud sound, as Raanta nearly stopped playing.

– In the dying minutes of the third period, the Rangers were alive with energy and a drive to win. Kevin Hayes and JT Miller came flying down the ice on a two on one while shorthanded, and though they failed to score, it was a positive sign to see them working hard when it mattered.

Holden blocked a shot that would have otherwise gone in the net with less than thirty seconds to play. After a final faceoff win, the Rangers skated off with their first regulation win in four games.

Final Reflections:

– The Rangers started out sluggish and without motivation. The first few minutes of the opening period were especially concerning.

– Play picked up around the end of the first period and especially in the second. The Rangers were more awake, and despite the fact that their power play finished 1/4 on the night, they came close to scoring on it three separate times.

– The Rangers’ penalty kill also looked extremely better than it did the last two games, as they went 4/4 on the night. They remain one of the least penalized teams in the league, and that help some them come penalty killing time. They mentioned in the game that the team calls it a “power kill” because of all the chances they get.

– Finally, Antti Raanta played a great game after getting off to a slow start, not letting in anything through the final two periods of play. Overall, the Rangers did play a good game, just with a slow start. Their resilient nature shined through in this one, especially, and they hope to take this as a promise for future games.

