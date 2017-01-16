New York Rangers: Recent History of Steven McDonald Award

With the recent passing of Detective Steven McDonald, Blue Line Station is taking a look back at the recent recipients of the New York Rangers’ Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award.

The New York Rangers organization has done an incredible job of highlighting the wonderful career, courage, and example that Detective Steven McDonald put forward for everyone. Since 2010, these are the players that have gone above and beyond the call of duty and received this special award.

2010, 2012, and 2013- Ryan Callahan

Previous Rangers’ player and at one time, captain, Ryan Callahan, was the recipient of the award in 2010, 2012, and 2013. He won this award three times do to his dedication to the team, just as Steven McDonald was dedicated to his job of protection. Callahan led the Rangers to successful season and stepped up his game when needed. He exemplified the true example of a leader in all three seasons.

2011- Brandon Prust

Brandon Prust, who currently does not play in the NHL, earned this award in 2011 because of his much improved upon season. He had only played 26 games for the Rangers the previous season, and in his first full season, he scored 13 goals and added 16 assists for a total of 29 points.

2014, 2016- Mats Zuccarello

In 2014, Zuccarello won this award for his outstanding play throughout the season. He notched 19 goals and 40 assists for a sum of 59 points. However, when he earned the award in 2016, it was for an incredible feat.

He had sustained a head injury in Game 5 of the first round 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it was stated that he couldn’t even say what was wrong with him. After regaining his speech and through intense therapy, Zuccarello came back to have a great season, where he had the second most amount of points for the Rangers. He truly exemplified courage, just as Steven McDonald did.

Cam Talbot- 2015

When Henrik Lundqvist had a puck defelcted at his throat and suffered the worst injury of his career, it was Talbot who stepped up to the task of being the Rangers’ starting goaltender.

In that span of time, which was over a month, the Rangers had an impressive record.

When given the award, Talbot stated, “It’s an incredible honor to be voted in by the fans. What Mr. McDonald means to this team and to this community, it’s a huge honor and I have to thank the fans for that.”

Steven McDonald will live on in the New York Rangers’ organization throw the Extra Effort Award. Each player who receives it in the future will remember this special man and what he means to the team.

