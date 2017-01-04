New York Rangers Quick Hits: Rangers 5 Philadelphia Flyers 2

The New York Rangers went into Philadelphia looking for a win on the second night of back-to-back games. Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner each scored two goals and Henrik Lundqvist made several important saves to help the team secure the victory.

New York Rangers Stats:

Through one period the Rangers led in shots 9 to 8. They were also carrying play at even strength with a 60 CF%.

The Rangers lost 14 of the 16 second period face-offs.

After the second period the Rangers had relinquished the lead in shots on goal, 20-18. However, they did lead the period in scoring chances for, 12-9.

At the end of the game the Flyers led in shots 32-28. The teams finish at an even 50% in terms of possession at even strength, and the Rangers led in scoring chances for 20-19.

Kevin Hayes: 2G, 3SOG, 15:56 TOI.

Michael Grabner: 2G, 1A, 2SOG, 15:45.

Dan Girardi: team-leading 21:48TOI.

Henrik Lundqvist: 30 saves, .938SV%.

Scoring Plays:

In the second period, Kevin Hayes came out of the Rangers zone up the right wing with the puck. He went coast to coast into Philadelphia’s blue line untouched and made a move to his backhand to score his first goal in 13 games. Assists were awarded to Brady Skjei and Michael Grabner.

In the third, the Rangers entered the offensive zone on a saucer pass from Mats Zuccarello to Derek Stepan. He made a beautiful pass to Chris Kreider who buried a wrist shot through Steven Mason’s legs for his team-leading 16th goal of the season. The Rangers led 2-0.

Kreider makes it 2-0. pic.twitter.com/SEhsVQqiDd — Sons of Penn (@SonsofPenn) January 5, 2017

Later in the period, J.T. Miller pressured the Flyers’ puck carrier in the offensive zone and created a turnover. The Rangers recovered and cycled from the point to the slot, where Miller found Michael Grabner for a beautiful stick-side goal. The Rangers led 3-0.

Grabner goal pic.twitter.com/4CHKOwTAq9 — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 5, 2017

The Flyers found the scoreboard 12:32 into the third period on the power play. Jakub Voracek fired a shot towards the Rangers’ net that deflected off of Ryan McDonagh’s skate. The Flyers cut the lead, 3-1.

After a brief review to determine if the play was onside, Kevin Hayes was credited with his second goal of the game. This goal came on the heels of a near-miss by Shayne Gostisbehere at the other end of the ice. Rangers took the lead 4-1.

Hayes again pic.twitter.com/mdZh17X0bf — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 5, 2017

The Flyers continued to play until the whistle, winning a faceoff with just over two and a half minutes left in the game. Ex-Ranger Michael Del Zotto moved the puck to the right point and Jakub Voracek scored his second of the game. Rangers led 4-2.

With the Flyers’ net empty, Michael Grabner won a foot race off of a broken faceoff play in the defensive zone and joined Chris Kreider for the team lead in goals. His second goal of the game gave the Rangers a 5-2 lead.

Rangers scored 5+ goals in regulation 9 times last season. Have done so 14 times in 41 games this season. — Brandon Cohen (@brandonco4) January 5, 2017

Game Analysis:

The New York Rangers continued to lose healthy bodies. This time Marc Staal was forced to sit with an upper body injury. Adam Clendening took his place in the lineup alongside Kevin Klein, and Nick Holden was paired with Dan Girardi. Meanwhile, the Rangers’ top pairing of Ryan McDonagh and Brady Skjei stayed in tact.

The first period of the game was full of icings and neutral zone play. The Rangers were playing a step ahead of the Flyers at even strength, but not by much.

It seemed like the Rangers were making a point of forcing stretch passes early on after being controlled between the blue lines against Buffalo. This time the Rangers found increased success carrying the puck into the offensive zone.

The second period was much more competitive, with 21 overall scoring chances between the teams, compared to four in the first. Henrik Lundqvist continued to be the difference maker for the Rangers.

Oh my god… Henrik Lundqvist. WHAT A SAVE! pic.twitter.com/fvJePWren8 — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) January 5, 2017

Although they played limited minutes, the Rangers fourth line of Marek Hrivik (72CF%), Niklas Jensen (75CF%), and Brandon Pirri (71CF%) dominated the Flyers when they were on the ice.

Each of those players, plus Matthew Puempel and Oscar Lindberg, are going to be fighting for ice time moving forward.

Every night the Rangers top line is finding a way to make contributions with their ever-increasing chemistry. It was Chris Kreider’s turn again Wednesday, who is on pace to score a career high in goals.

Kreider gets 16th goal in 35th game, smashing his previous seasons: 2016-17: 35 games

2015-16: 66 games

2014-15: 58 games

2013-14: 58 games — HockeyStatMiner (@HockeyStatMiner) January 5, 2017

After experiencing a stretch of 13 games without a goal, Kevin Hayes was the Rangers most impressive forward in this game. He is also looking at a career year with his goal scoring pace.

Hayes with 13th goal in 41 games this yr. Again, really coming out of the shell. 2016-17: 41 games

2015-16: 76 games

2014-15: 62 games — HockeyStatMiner (@HockeyStatMiner) January 5, 2017

Aside from the two Voracek goal’s, including one off of McDonagh’s skate, the Rangers played a strong defensive third period. They were able to limit the Flyers’ chances with stout neutral zone play and prolonged offensive zone time.

Overall, the Rangers had the perfect formula for a victory: a lead heading into the third period, strong goaltending, and timely defense.

The New York Rangers’ next game will be Saturday night against the Metropolitan Division leading Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena.

