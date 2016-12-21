New York Rangers’ Potvin Sucks Chant Must End

Denis Potvin’s hit altered the rivalry between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders. Despite that, Potvin does not deserve to have his name shouted in vain every night at the Garden.

“Potvin Sucks” originates from a hit that could have gone either way, dangerous, or acceptable. The hit looked worse than what is was because it looked as if Ulf Nilsson caught an edge and was falling. We saw a similar hit last season when Philadelphia Flyers’ defenseman Brandon Manning hit Edmonton Oiler Connor McDavid. Before being hit, McDavid looks to be falling. In fact, following the hit, McDavid defended Manning.

Denis Potvin’s hit on Rangers’ forward Nilsson didn’t only bring his career to an early end; it also fueled a fire that made the Rangers, Islanders rivalry even larger than before. Besides the on ice hatred between players, it brought us the famous “Potvin Sucks” chant.

It’s understandable to be angry at an opposing player, especially if the opposing player hurt a hometown player. In this day and age if that was to happen, one could find them on Twitter or boo them whenever they pay a visit to the arena. However, that is if the player still plays.

Potvin, of all people, is the least relevant to the Rangers, and even the Islanders organization.

Which is why the chant should stop; especially since half the people shouting it probably weren’t around when it happened.

The chant is irrelevant and has been for years. The chant will not impact Potvin, as he will not be at the Garden or the Barclays Center.

The only time chanting “Potvin Sucks” makes any sense is when the Florida Panthers are in town. Potvin is part of the Panthers broadcast team, so he would be in attendance for the games. Still, given how far in the past the hit was, it makes Rangers fans look bad to hold a grudge for this long

Nothing is more frustrating than hearing this chant five or six times a game. It’s even more frustrating when the Rangers are playing a team like the Chicago Blackhawks. A classic original six matchup, that has nothing to do with Potvin, and yet we hear the chant.

Was the hit dirty? Well, that depends on who you ask. Some Rangers’ fans will say yes or no, all the Islanders fans will say get over it. You cannot undo the hit, but you can move on. The Rangers organization certainly has.

This article originally appeared on