New York Rangers’ Nicklas Jensen has Higher Skill

The New York Rangers have a highly skilled player in Nicklas Jensen, he just hasn’t had the chance to show it.

Following the New York Rangers’ many injuries, a fair few forwards that primarily play in the AHL have taken roles with the big club. Nicklas Jensen was traded to the Rangers for Emerson Etem in 2016. Since then, Jensen has been playing for the Wolf Pack, proving his worth on the top two lines.

Jensen’s prospect report, per Hockeys Future, reads as follows:

Jensen can flat out fly, with an explosive first few strides, and great acceleration. His stickhandling is also very good, and he is creative when in possession of the puck. More of a pure scorer who likes to shoot the puck than a playmaker, he has shown flashes of improving his ability to read the play and take advantage of open teammates in his second pro season in North America. Despite prototypical power forward size, he is more of a perimeter player at times. He is effective in the forecheck game with his speed but his defensive play is inconsistent. He has a deceptively strong release that often catches goaltenders unaware.

His play with the Rangers, Wolf Pack, and Danish international team proves that his skill set continues to trend upwards.

NHL/AHL Play

In seven games for the Rangers this season, Jensen posted a 0-0-0 line, with a -2 plus/minus. While this gives the impression that he played poorly, Jensen’s underlying numbers are quite good for a bottom four forward.

His CF% of 60.4 is higher than the CF% of those that played in the same position. As for his play for the Wolf Pack, Jensen has been a consistent point producer.

Last season, his first in the Rangers organization, Jensen split time between the Utica Comets, the Canucks affiliate, and the Wolf Pack.

For the Comets, Jensen posted 4 goals and 8 assists for 12 points in 27 games. His play was almost immediately revitalized when he joined the Wolf Pack, scoring 15 goals and 10 assists in 41 games.

As for this season, he has scored more points in fewer games: 18 goals and 10 assists for 28 points in only 33 games.

International Play

Nicklas Jensen’s home country, Denmark, cannot call itself much of a hockey powerhouse. Jensen himself, however, found a way to produce with them. He has represented Denmark at every level possible, playing in the World U18 Championship, World Junior Championships, and World Championship.

Most recently, Jensen was the leading goal and point scorer for Denmark at the 2016 World Championship, scoring 5 goals, 2 assists for 7 points in 8 games.

How Would Jensen Fit Into the Lineup?

This is not a trade target article, but the Rangers definitely need to make a deal for a defenseman. And a good, right-handed one at that. The Rangers have plenty of depth at forward, so it would not be uncalled for to trade a solid forward for a solid defenseman.

Any movement in the forward ranks would leave a spot open for Jensen, and if that slot is in the top nine, there is no doubt that Nicklas Jensen will succeed.

This article originally appeared on