New York Rangers: News, Rumors and Rumblings, January 29th, 2017
All the latest news, rumors and rumblings surrounding the New York Rangers, all in one place.
- The New York Rangers are off until next Tuesday when they will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Garden. Even though we won’t have Rangers hockey for another couple of days, tonight is the beginning of All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.
- The Rangers will only have one player representing them in the games, that being Ryan McDonagh. McDonagh is having a fantastic season and definitely deserves to play in the game after playing much better than he did last year, writes Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post.
- Steve Zipay of Newsday also wrote about McDonagh and how he has grown into his captaincy.
- One thing that McDonagh and his teammates need to improve at, though, is their production on the power play. They finished the first half of the season 0-14 on the power play. This is one reason why they have also only scored 4 goals in their last 3 games. Sean Hartnett of CBS New York wrote about it here.
- There is reason to expect that the team will overcome this and continue to exceed expectations, says Larry Brooks of the New York Post.
- Brooks also wrote about how Rick Nash is about to break out once the Rangers start playing again. After playing so well before his two groin injuries, if Nash can play the way he did before he was out, the Rangers will be very happy. Maybe this could also lead to Nash being a trade piece in a deal for a defenseman?
- Because it appears that the team is not willing to give up a member of its core in a trade for a defenseman, says Bob McKenzie. Blue Seats Blog’s Dave Shapiro wrote about what that could mean.
- What makes a good defense good? Blueshirt Banter did a fantastic piece that shows how a good defense plays compared to a bad one.
- HockeyStatsMiner on Twitter wrote an unbelievably detailed piece on the Banter about how some of the economics of the expansion draft work. If you only read one linked story in this entire post–besides our stuff–then make sure this is it.
- Lastly, in the most adorable news of the day, one little Rangers fan was caught chanting “Let’s go Rangers!” in their sleep.
- That’s all I have for you folks today! Enjoy the All-Star Game tonight!
