New York Rangers News, Rumors and Rumblings, 1-3-17

A Call-Up?

  • A call up like this likely means that one of the forwards is either injured or has the flu, so expect to see him suit up against the Buffalo Sabres tonight.
  • Back to the Avalanche game for a moment; with the win, Henrik Lundqvist became the winningest European goaltender of all time, passing Dominik Hasek’s 389 win mark. This is some feat for the Sweden native, passing his boyhood idol.
  • The Rangers have suddenly scored 12 goals in their last two games. Communication is key on the ice and Chris Kreider reiterated this notion.
  • After going through a bit of a slump and a demotion to the fourth line, J.T. Miller is starting to turn it around for the Rangers, as he has scored 3 goals in his last two games. Justin Tasch writes that these two performances should instill some confidence in coach Alain Vigneault.

The Post Not Being Pessimistic?

  • In one of the more optimistic articles in the New York Post in years, Brett Cyrgalis wrote about how the Rangers only playing six games over the next 20 days can help them weather the injury storm until Pavel Buchnevich, Mika Zibanejad and Rick Nash come back to the lineup, which can rejuvenate the Rangers’ scary offensive depth.
  • While we are on this subject, Larry Brooks of the Post wrote that Rick Nash is anxious to get back and will play sometime before the Rangers’ league mandated bye week next week if he is going “100 percent” in practice. Brooks also mentioned that Buchnevich is skating hard and attempting to condition himself to the point where he could be productive in an NHL game.

