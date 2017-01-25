New York Rangers: Michael Grabner Shouldn’t be Trade Bait

New York Rangers winger Michael Grabner has a rare combination of blazing speed, offensive production, and defensive instincts. Trading him away would hurt the team, no matter the return.

The New York Rangers find themselves at a crossroads as we approach the All Star break, and the trade deadline beyond that. With a team that has, for the most part, outperformed expectations this season, the identity of the team is in doubt.

Are the Rangers actually a Cup contender, or are such aspirations out of reach? Should they buy or sell at the trade deadline?

One name that has popped up recently is Michael Grabner. Joe Fortunato of Blueshirt Banter argued recently that the Rangers should be shopping the speedy winger. The shocking production from Grabner, such a far cry from his disaster of season last year in Toronto, makes him an attractive trade piece, as Fortunato argued.

But while the Rangers may not be the contender they appear to be—mostly due to the painfully glaring problems on defense—Grabner shouldn’t be trade bait.

In fact, he should be a priority for the Rangers to re-sign next season if he makes it through the expansion draft without getting snapped up by the Golden Knights.

Grabner is everything the Rangers team identity needs, even if they’re a bit of a paper tiger when it comes to being truly elite in the NHL. He’s lightning-fast, he has great defensive acumen, and he can put the puck in the net.

Perhaps most importantly, Grabner is a top-tier penalty killer. He scored his first shorthanded goal of the season on January 19 against the Maple Leafs, but he is a constant threat when he’s on the ice.

The Rangers have scored a league-leading 7 shorthanded goals.

Since bringing Grabner on board as a free agent last summer, the Rangers have jumped from a 78.2% success rate to 81.9%. On top of that, the Rangers have scored a league-leading 7 shorthanded goals through only 46 games.

Grabner’s skill isn’t something that shows up on the stat sheet, either. While his underlying PK stats are good, they don’t show just what a unique combination his speed is with his uncanny ability to pressure opposing defensemen and intercept passes. Grabner’s stick-work is lethal when it comes to getting in passing lanes.

With those two factors, it should be no surprise that Grabner creates as many breakaways as he does. He may very well be the fastest skater in the NHL, and when he’s picking off passes at the blueline, no defenseman is capable of catching him.

When it comes down to it, Grabner is a player too valuable to trade away, whether the Rangers consider themselves contenders or not. He is the type of player who can play up and down the lineup and provide value at even strength and on the penalty kill.

The 21 goals and counting, this season, are just a little extra icing on the cake.

