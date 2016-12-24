New York Rangers’ Michael Grabner Contributing Despite Scoring Drought

Michael Grabner has always used his speed to his advantage. This season, his first with the New York Rangers, he added scoring to his list. However, as of recently, his scoring has slowed down. But, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t contributed to the team.

Michael Grabner started the season off strong for the New York Rangers, scoring just 13:41 into the first period of his first game. The 29-year-old didn’t stop his scoring there. The night before Halloween he scored a hat-trick, his first in over five-and-a-half years. In fact, Grabner scored 11 goals in the Rangers first 18 games. Within the games where he did score, the Rangers won all but one (7-1).

Grabner’s has cooled down offensively since his hot start. Since November 21st, he has scored three goals in 15 games. Two goals coming in a Rangers win, while the other was scored in the 7-2 lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

However, even though his scoring has stopped, he still contributes to the team. One of the Rangers biggest concerns entering the season was speed. That is what Grabner brings to the table. Add Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast; you have a team that is ten times faster than last season. To top it off, you get Grabner for a fraction of what players similar to him make.

His speed also adds excitement to the team. The opportunities his speed creates not only energizes the crowd but his teammates as well.

Especially when his speed creates breakaways or odd-man rushes, as seen in the 7-2 loss to the Penguins, he benefitted from his speed. Grabner had two breakaways, one that rang off the crossbar, and the second, that bounced over his stick. He did convert later on in this game. With all the opportunities, he would have to start scoring again soon.

His speed also helps the Rangers forechecking and backchecking. Creating turnovers, which add up to odd-man rushes for the forwards. While also preventing scoring chances defensively.

Yet, it is not just his speed that contributes to the team’s success. His passion for the game shows up on the ice with the determination he shows for all aspects of the game. For example, his penalty killing and grit just a few attributes he brings to the rink every night. Grabner gives it his all on every play he is involved in, another quality that is key to his success, and one that can rub off on the team around him.

Will it be fun to see him scoring again, of course, however, it would be even nicer if he scores and the Rangers win the game. But, he isn’t going to score every game. So it is nice to see him give it his all helping the team win no matter what.

