New York Rangers Matt Puempel’s Health key for Team’s Success

Drafted 24th overall in 2011, by the Ottawa Senators, Matt Puempel was juggled between the minors and the NHL. Until the New York Rangers claimed him off waivers on November 21, 2016.

Matt Puempel, from Windsor, Ontario, has enough potential to be a role player for any team in the NHL. The 24-year-old was once CHL and OHL rookie of the year. He also scored the most points by a rookie (64) and most goals by a rookie (33) during his 2009-10 season. He is surrounded by some good names on the list of players to accomplish the same feat (Nail Yakupov, Alexander Nylander and Patrick Kane).

When the New York Rangers acquired Puempel, it was a move to add depth to the forward position. His Rangers career started on Black Friday in Philadelphia. Scoring his first goal of the season, helping the Rangers defeat the Flyers 3-2.

However, shortly after his debut, Puempel suffered a concussion in a game against cross-town rivals the New York Islanders. The concussion would keep him sidelined for a few weeks.

Already missing Mika Zibanejad (broken left fibula) and Pavel Buchnevich (back), the Rangers added Puempel (concussion) and Rick Nash (groin) to the list.

Following his concussion, Puempel returned to the lineup and scored his first-ever hat trick in a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Nonetheless, his return ended early, yet again. During the game in Colorado, he took a hard, high hit from Avalanche forward Cody McLeod which concussed him yet again.

This concussion kept him out of the lineup for two and a half weeks. Puempel returned to the team for Monday’s game against the Los Angels Kings. In this game, he collected his sixth goal in just 14 games off a pass from Derek Stepan. He also tallied 14:18 of on ice time in the match.

Matt Puempel: 6 goals in 14 games with the Rangers. Tanner Glass: 5 goals in 123 games with the Rangers. — Brandon Cohen (@brandonco4) January 24, 2017

With Kevin Hayes out for 2-3 weeks and with Jesper Fast day to day, Puempel will get plenty of opportunities to prove why he belongs in this lineup. Even if it is a role of a bottom six forward, Puempel makes whatever line he is on better.

If Puempel could stay healthy, he could be a key factor in the Rangers success. His combination of playmaking and skating ability is vital to the Rangers’ depth. It is precisely what Jeff Gorton wanted when he claimed the youngster from Ottawa.

Claiming Puempel was a risk-free move. His passing ability, quick shot and speed can add a spark to the Rangers. His skill set adds speed to a team that’s system is predicated on it. He will be an important part of this team down the stretch and in the playoffs.

This article originally appeared on