New York Rangers honor late NYPD officer Steven McDonald with memorial

The New York Rangers paid their respects on Friday to the late Detective Steven McDonald, an officer the team had a special relationship with after he was shot and paralyzed on duty in 1986.

Since the 1987-1988 season, the NHL team has established the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award in the honor of die-hard hockey fan, who passed away Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last week.

So the New York team held a Steven McDonald memorial ceremony at Madison Square Garden on Friday night before the Rangers took on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

#NYR fans join together in a moment of cheer to honor Detective Steven McDonald. #TogetherWeAre104 pic.twitter.com/au8B9vr8BP — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 14, 2017

The #NYR locker room is set up for warmups tonight with special sweaters to honor Detective Steven McDonald. #TogetherWeAre104 pic.twitter.com/gFC8KxR0Mu — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 13, 2017

There is a #NYR locker room stall set up in honor and in tribute of Detective Steven McDonald. #TogetherWeAre104 pic.twitter.com/ioOpsjTvCz — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 13, 2017

Today our #NYR family honors Steven McDonald. Join us by changing your profile picture to our jersey with his badge #104. #TogetherWeAre104 pic.twitter.com/m9EO1uM8U6 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 13, 2017

Special sweater patches and helmet decals to honor Steven McDonald will be worn by #NYR tonight. #TogetherWeAre104 pic.twitter.com/JivDlMAERc — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 13, 2017

Officer McDonald’s funeral was Friday. the NYPD posted this stirring image.

We honor and will #NeverForget Detective Steven McDonald. In a sign of respect, thousands of officers lined up this morning on 5th Avenue. pic.twitter.com/YBiL0qv3aH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 13, 2017

The team presented the Steven McDonald Award to Mats Zuccarello last season.