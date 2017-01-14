New York Rangers honor late NYPD officer Steven McDonald with memorial

The New York Rangers paid their respects on Friday to the late Detective Steven McDonald, an officer the team had a special relationship with after he was shot and paralyzed on duty in 1986.

Since the 1987-1988 season, the NHL team has established the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award in the honor of die-hard hockey fan, who passed away Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last week.

So the New York team held a Steven McDonald memorial ceremony at Madison Square Garden on Friday night before the Rangers took on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

 

 

Officer McDonald’s funeral was Friday. the NYPD posted this stirring image.

The team presented the Steven McDonald Award to Mats Zuccarello last season.

Jan 4, 2017; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

6

gallery: 5 things from the NHL to know this week

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports | Sergei Belski