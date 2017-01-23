New York Rangers Highlights: Top 5 Marian Gaborik Goals

For years, Marian Gaborik was one of the top snipers in the NHL. Blue Line Station looks back at five of his best goals during his time with the New York Rangers.

Marian Gaborik spent three and a half seasons with the New York Rangers, from 2009 to the lockout-shortened 2013 season. During that time, he scored 114 goals, including two years of over 40 in 2009-10 and 2011-12.

Gaborik’s scoring for the Rangers was unprecedented since the Dead Puck Era began in the mid-1990s. Only Messier, Jagr, Nash, and Gaborik have scored 40 or more goals in a season for the Rangers since then; Gaborik is the only one to do it more than once.

As the primary offensive producer for the Rangers during his years playing under John Tortorella, the spotlight shined bright and often on Gaborik. With his lightning speed and lethal shot, Gaborik was simply a superstar for the Rangers.

The sight of #10 streaking down the ice or snapping a shot top-shelf was common for those years. At Blue Line Station, we wanted to break down the five best goals Gaborik scored on Broadway.

5. January 23, 2013 vs. Boston

When Rangers General Manager Glen Sather traded for Rick Nash during the summer of 2012, expectations in New York were sky high. The thought of a Nash-Gaborik duo centered by Brad Richards looked fantastic on paper. It didn’t take long for the potential brilliance of that trio to shine.

In just the third game of the season, Gaborik scored a sharp-angle goal on a brilliant breakout, assisted by Richards and Nash. Michael Del Zotto sprang the play with a seeing-eye pass up the middle of the ice to Richards, who re-directed it right to Nash, who was flying down the boards. Nash found Gaborik on the 2-on-0 and seconds later, Gaborik popped the water bottle with a patient play.

While the line was short lived, as Gaborik was soon to be traded to Nash’s old team in Columbus, Rangers fans got to see magic on the ice in Boston.

4. January 31, 2010 vs. Colorado

Marian Gaborik’s first hat trick as a New York Ranger was capped off by a goal emblematic of his elite skills. Gaborik’s first two goals were a beautiful snipe through a screen, low-blocker, and a tic-tac-toe backdoor play with Vinny Prospal in the second period.

Once again, it was Prospal who set up the hat trick goal. After coming out of the penalty box, Prospal made a heads-up play near his own blue line to find Gaborik all alone behind the defense. Gaborik used his incredible speed and wicked release to beat Craig Anderson up high for his 33rd goal of the season.

His first hat trick as a Ranger, with highlight-reel-worthy tallies as the first and third goals, was just a hint of things to come.

And the little spill and slide into the boards after scoring was something that came to be a common sight after he came barreling down the ice in years afterward.

3. October 14, 2009 vs. Los Angeles

Simply one of the greatest snapshots you’ll ever see. Gaborik pulled the puck on his backhand, moving slower than the the defense expected and giving himself room. In one motion, in-stride, Gaborik dekes to his forehand and absolutely rifles a shot over the shoulder of Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Gaborik’s release was always one of the deadliest in the league, and this goal is the poster boy for it. The power, accuracy, speed, and sheer unpredictability of his shot was unrivaled at his peak. How Gaborik is able to get so much force behind a shot without setting his feet is truly remarkable.

The release mid-stride is something few players can pull off with such accuracy and power. The Rangers are lucky enough to have another player who uses this tactic: Chris Kreider. Like Gaborik, Kreider uses his blazing speed to get defensemen and goalies back on their heels before firing a shot while still moving his feet.

2. May 2, 2012 vs. Washington

What Rangers fan doesn’t remember this one? Gaborik’s goal with just over five minutes remaining in the third overtime of Game 3 of their 2012 playoff series against the Capitals ended the fifth-longest game in franchise history. Seven-game series between the Rangers and Capitals featuring overtime classics have become the norm since Gaborik put his stamp on the rivalry.

While Gaborik is mainly remembered for his speed and sniping abilities, he scored his fair share from the “dirty areas” around the crease, especially in the 2011-12 season. After a strong forecheck, Brad Richards’ one-touch pass from behind the net was all Gaborik needed to seal the deal in the marathon game.

The New York Rangers would go on to win the series in 7 games, including another white-knuckle thriller in their come-from-behind Game 5 win. That game featured Richards jumping on a rebound to tie the game with 6.6 seconds remaining.

1. January 23, 2013 vs. Boston

Back to Boston! In the game that Richards, Nash, and Gaborik hooked up to score a goal pretty enough for #5 on this list, it was Gaborik’s hat trick, overtime game-winning goal that stands as his most impressive with the Rangers.

Just under 30 seconds in the overtime period, Gaborik jumped on a miscue by Bruins defenseman Andrew Ference. After Ference couldn’t handle a pass at the Rangers blue line, Gaborik shot out of a cannon, split between Ference and Johnny Boychuck, and scored a highlight-reel goal.

From the little chip pass to himself, to his speed down the ice, to the hand-eye coordination when batting the puck out of the air on the rebound, Gaborik’s goal was the total package.

Gaborik would only last a few more weeks in New York. The trade to Columbus set up the Rangers for several years of success, but Gaborik’s goal-scoring remains one of the brightest spots in recent Ranger memory.

This article originally appeared on