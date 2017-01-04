New York Rangers: Flashback to World Junior Championships

Over the years, the New York Rangers have had quite a few players compete in the World Juniors, which is currently being played. Here’s a flashback to some of those players and their great moments.

Sweden-

One of the best moments for the new Rangers’ forward Mika Zibanejad has to be his overtime winner for Sweden in the 2012 World Juniors Championship over Russia. After battling for the puck at the boards, Zibanejad was able to make some nifty moves, put it on his backhand, and win the game 1-0. Here’s a look:

United States-

When the United States won the gold in 2010, Rangers Derek Stepan and Chris Kreider were able to take part in it. Kreider had a respectable six goals and one assist in the contest, while Stepan tallied fourteen points, including four goals and ten assists.

Two of Stepan’s points came on goals in the Gold Medal game, a game in which the United States won in thrilling fashion. It was America’s second gold medal in the history of the tournament, and Kreider and Stepan played major roles.

It seems the duo has always worked well together, whether with the USA team or with the New York Rangers.

Ryan McDonagh took part in the World Junior Championship in 2009, when the United States placed fifth. He found the scoreboard with his three assists in six games played.

J.T. Miller proudly represented the Unites States as he helped them to their gold medal in 2013. Miller recorded two goals and seven assists for a total of nine points in seven games played.

They didn’t know it yet, but Jimmy Vesey and Miller would end up seeing a lot of each other in a few years. At the time, Vesey was with the Nashville Predators, and he was already showcasing his talent. He tallied a goal and four assists for five points in the contest.

The World Juniors Championship has been an important part of growth for these players. It has been an unforgettable experience and has helped make them into the players they are now for the New York Rangers.

Currently, the World Junior Championship is being played in Canada, as the United States seeks their first gold since 2013. USA will play at 5:30 today for a trip to the finals.

