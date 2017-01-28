New York Rangers: Five Times Henrik Lundqvist Carried the Rangers

It’s no secret that Henrik Lundqvist has been a huge part of the New York Rangers over the past decade. There have been many cases where he has carried the team to victory.

A hockey team’s success often comes down to the play of the goalie. The New York Rangers know that all too well. Henrik Lundqvist has put the Rangers on his back several times since his NHL debut; whether it was a playoff game, or a crucial regular season game. Here are the top five times Lundqvist carried the Rangers.

#5: 2014 Conference Semifinals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The New York Rangers lost in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final to the Los Angeles Kings in five games. Henrik Lundqvist played a huge role in the team reaching the finals; starting in the second round against Pittsburgh.

The Rangers won this series in seven games, but they started the series down three games to one. The Rangers won Game One, but it took 34 saves on 36 shots from Lundqvist to keep them alive. Losing the next three games, the Rangers had no choice but to win out.

The next three games were pure magic for Lundqvist. He allowed just three goals over those three games, posting a .970% save percentage in those games. The Rangers would ride that momentum into the conference finals, where Lundqvist would put on another great performance coming later in the count down.

#4: 2012 Conference Semifinals vs. Washington Capitals

Ah, the poor Washington Capitals. They have been plagued with the presence of Henrik Lundqvist in front of them in multiple playoff matchups. The Rangers won the series in classic New York Rangers fashion, in seven games. The series was back and forth from start to finish; literally, the Rangers won games one, three, five, and seven.

Henrik Lundqvist was the staple of the effort. Even in the losses, Lundqvist held the Washington Capitals to no more than three goals in any game; and he only allowed three goals twice.

This series will be remembered by the third game which went deep into a third overtime period. Marian Gaborik broke the tie to seal the win for the Rangers, but Lundqvist was the reason that the win happened. Lundqvist made 45 saves that night, nearly playing the equivalent of two games in one night.

Game five would need overtime too, and Lundqvist made sure the door was shut until the Rangers were able to capitalize (pun intended). The Rangers didn’t score a lot in this series, but they didn’t need to.

#3: 2014 Eastern Conference Finals vs. Montreal Canadiens

With the Rangers just one step away from making it to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1994, all hands were on deck. The offense provided big time, scoring seven goals en route to a 7-2 win in game one.

However, history has a way of repeating itself. The Rangers were again saved by the play of Henrik Lundqvist when the game mattered most. With the Rangers up three games to one heading to Montreal for game five, Lundqvist had a nightmare performance.

Lundqvist was pulled from the game at the half way mark after allowing four goals on 19 shots. Cam Talbot came in and wasn’t much better, allowing three goals of his own. Even though the Rangers were up in the series, it felt like their backs were against the wall heading into game six.

Lundqvist would rebound in a huge way, shutting out the Canadiens. It ended up being a pivotal shutout, because the Rangers would only score once. One was all the Rangers would need. They had one their first Eastern Conference Finals since 1994.

Unfortunately, the result wasn’t the same as it was in 1994.

#2: The 2011-2012 Regular Season

The New York Rangers finished the 2011-2012 season atop the Atlantic Division with 109 points. They won 51 games that year, and looked to be a Stanley Cup Contender. Why? They had the best goaltender in the NHL.

Henrik Lundqvist won his first and only Vezina Trophy for his performance in the regular season. Lundqvist started in 62 games, posting a 39-18-5 record. He had a 93% save percentage and a 1.97 goals against average.

His performance nearly won him the league MVP. He finished third in the voting for the award. MVP or not, his presence would make any team significantly better.

For the playoffs, the strong play continued to show. The Conference Semifinal is even number four on this countdown. The Rangers fell in the Conference Finals to the New Jersey Devils in six games. Heartbreak for the Rangers and Lundqvist. Stanley Cup or not, this season was undoubtedly carried by Henrik Lundqvist.

#1: 2013 Conference Semifinals vs. Washington Capitals

As mentioned earlier, the Capitals were very unlucky to run into Lundqvist so many times in the spring. This was easily the worst of the bunch for Washington. The Rangers won the series in seven games after falling down 0-2 to start the series.

Even in the Game two loss, Lundqvist was brilliant. The Rangers lost the game in overtime, 1-0, with Henrik making 37 saves. The offense’s inability to generate scoring opportunities hurt them in a big way that night.

The Rangers found themselves in familiar territory in this series, win or go home. After falling down 3-2 in series, it was time to turn on the jets.

Game six would be at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers’ offense was hard to watch once again, scoring just once on 29 shots. However, one would be all they needed once again. Lundqvist would make 27 saves on 27 shots. The Rangers scrape by and earn their chance at a game seven.

Game seven would go back to the nation’s capital. This time, everyone would show up. The offense provided Lundqvist with five goals on 27 shots, giving Lundqvist lots to work with. The offense went above and beyond, because Lundqvist would stop all 35 shots that came his way that night. It was back-to-back shutouts to send the Rangers to the Conference Finals.

Without Lundqvist, there wouldn’t have been nearly as many deep playoff runs. Even through Lundqvist has yet to win a Stanley Cup, his play has absolutely deserved it on multiple occasions. While he has struggled at points this season, the Rangers know he will be ready to go when it matters most.

