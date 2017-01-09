New York Rangers: Five Questions for the Second Half

The New York Rangers are in the second half of their 2016-17 season, thus far battling admirably atop the Metropolitan Division. Let’s take a look at questions that will surround the team moving forward.

Can the Rangers Stay Healthy?:

New York has seen Pavel Buchnevich, Chris Kreider, Rick Nash, Matt Puempel, and Mika Zibanejad miss extended stretches of play this season. Although Kreider is back and the non-Puempel trio are due back soon, there is a question of how healthy New York can be.

Jeff Gorton stocked the team with tremendous depth up front in the off-season, but an injury to Ryan McDonagh or Brady Skjei would shatter the slight talent the defense brings to the table.

Injuries are part of the game, yet the Rangers saw more than expected in the first half. The team must hope that Buchnevich and Nash’s injuries do not linger, as their scoring touches will be needed going forward.

How Will the Defense Look After the Trade Deadline?

If the defense is the same after the Trade Deadline, the Rangers will be in trouble. New York boasts outstanding goaltending and phenomenal forward depth, but their defense is extraordinarily weak.

Ryan McDonagh is a top pair defenseman, Brady Skjei and perhaps Nick Holden are second pair defenseman, Marc Staal is a third pair defenseman, and Dan Girardi and Kevin Klein do not belong on NHL rosters currently.

New York does not yet know what they have in Adam Clendening, but they also do not appear inclined to find out. Elsewhere, the Rangers would love to make a trade for Kevin Shattenkirk, but the St. Louis Blues trading him appears unlikely.

Will the Rangers find a top defenseman to help fix the struggling blueline, or will they be complacent and hope for a miracle in the postseason?

Should the Rangers be Worried About Henrik Lundqvist?

Antti Raanta earned a trio of consecutive starts after Lundqvist struggled earlier in the season. Could Raanta take away the starting job? Is Lundqvist finally done?

Wait, this can be answered already. No. Next question.

How Alright Will the Kids be?

Pavel Buchnevich has struggled through a core injury for the majority of this season. Before missing time, the young Russian scored in four consecutive games. Buchnevich’s inclusion in the top nine and on the power-play makes the Rangers a different animal offensively, but it remains to be seen what he can do over extended time.

Jimmy Vesey was among the league leaders in goals in the early going, yet recently has slowed down his pace. Vesey was never expected to be a 30-goal scorer, but can the youngster provide the Rangers with enough offensive firepower to deserve a top six role? Can Vesey handle the postseason push when the games get tighter?

Brady Skjei has logged heavy minutes, including time on the power-play and penalty kill. One of the most encouraging signs in an excellent season, Skjei has appeared comfortable at all times on the big stage. However Skjei has not yet played a full NHL season, and his workload will only increase if the Rangers do not acquire a top defenseman. Can Skjei handle it?

Are the Rangers for Real?

New York’s possession numbers remain among the worst in the NHL, begging the question of whether they are contenders or pretenders. Last season the Rangers lucked their way into a playoff berth, then were exposed by the eventual Stanley Cup champions.

The Rangers look like a much improved team this season, but time remains. If the forwards suffer enough injuries or a defenseman is not added, the possession numbers will get worse, not better. When the games become tighter and the breakout passes become more difficult to make, the Rangers will be tested on a different level.

Can the Rangers handle that?

