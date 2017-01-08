New York Rangers: Finding a new Home for Kevin Klein

The 2017 Expansion Draft is looming and the New York Rangers are looking to upgrade their defensive group. Kevin Klein’s recent decline has created a need for Jeff Gorton to move the struggling defenseman. If Gorton handles matters correctly, he can gain an extra draft pick while clearing up cap space for a top-pairing defenseman.

When the New York Rangers acquired Kevin Klein from the Nashville Predators in 2014 it was about salvaging any value that Michael Del Zotto still had at the time. The move gave the Rangers a cost-controlled defenseman, something that the team is lacking with Dan Girardi and Marc Staal signed to albatross contracts.

In his first season in New York, Klein helped the Rangers to a Stanley Cup final appearance which they lost to the Los Angeles Kings in six games. Over the following two seasons, Klein recorded 52 points (18 goals, 34 assists) with back to back career-high 26-point seasons.

The offensive “spike” was due in part to an increase in shooting percentage (11.8%, 13%) above his previous best of 9.8% in his rookie season. Those two seasons marked the first time Klein had more than 20 points in a season since 2011-12. So far this season Klein has 10 points, and he is without a goal dating back to last season.

Dan Girardi last goal- Nov 13

Girardi last assist- Dec 3 Marc Staal last goal- Dec 6

Staal last assist- Nov 20 Kevin Klein last goal-Apr 7 — Brandon Cohen (@brandonco4) January 1, 2017

In the 2016-17 season, Klein’s play has significantly dropped off, similar to the way his teammate Dan Girardi’s did the season before. With the Rangers defense lacking much stability or puck-moving ability on the defense, Klein has not been a positive contributor for large portions of this season.

Now may be the time for GM Jeff Gorton and the Rangers to move on from another aging defenseman past his prime. With the expansion draft looming there will be options for every team to make and Klein is not in a position to be protected by the New York Rangers.

It would also be an opportunity for the team to gain financial flexibility to upgrade their top defensive pairing. Whether it be at this season’s trade deadline or during next year’s free agency, names such as Kevin Shattenkirk and Michael Stone will become available.

Klein is signed through the 2017-18 season for an affordable $2.9-million cap hit. There would be a few teams willing to trade a mid-round draft pick to salvage any remaining value from the 32-year old. However, finding a team with both the cap space and need for a player on the decline such as Klein will be tough.

There are teams such as the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning, who are both in a position to take on Klein’s $2.9M salary.

Tampa will be in on the lookout for right-handed defensive help at the deadline but have also been linked to bigger names like Shattenkirk.

Arizona, on the other hand, is a young team that could benefit from his veteran presence. But their analytic-driven front office would be hard-pressed to pick up Klein.

Other teams that may be looking for a player like Klein’s include the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings. Both teams are considerably under the salary cap and could use a cheap option on their blue lines. It is also important to note that these teams could fit the mold of valuing a tough veteran presence to aid playoff runs.

The Boston Bruins are roughly $7.3-million under the salary cap and have a defensive group that has played stagnant hockey this season. The Bruins defense has transformed in recent years in a way more noticeable than usual.

They are now led by 5 foot 9 Torey Krug, who has taken over 6 foot 9 Zdeno Chara as the team’s top overall defenseman.

The Los Angeles Kings are clear of the salary cap by almost $8.6-million this season, but that includes Jonathan Quick’s spot on the long-term injured reserve. Nonetheless, the Kings are in the middle of another playoff hunt. With youngsters such as Derek Forbort and Kevin Gravel on the defense, Los Angeles could look to add a veteran like Klein.

Jeff Gorton has shown his business savvy with the team’s forward group, but has yet to create a finished product without upgrading the Rangers’ defense.

With the Rangers in a position to be contenders in the playoffs, an addition will be necessary to have a legitimate contender. Moving on from an aging player, something his predecessor Glen Sather did not do, would be wise for Gorton.

