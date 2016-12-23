New York Rangers: Eric Staal’s Return Reminds of Disastrous Deal

Things have not always been peachy in the Jeff Gorton era New York Rangers land. Last season Gorton traded a top prospect and two second round draft picks for Eric Staal, despite New York’s desperate need for a defenseman. The result was an early exit in the postseason, Staal leaving for the Minnesota Wild, and the Rangers losing assets.

For the New York Rangers, first, it was Ryane Clowe. At the 2013 Trade Deadline, the Rangers acquired the forward for 2nd, 3rd, and 5th round draft picks. Clowe had zero goals at the time of the trade, while the Rangers required far more offensively gifted players.

The acquisition of Clowe did little for New York, as expected. Clowe chipped in 3 goals in 12 games, then failed to score in a pair of playoff games. New York was eliminated, and Clowe bolted for the New Jersey Devils. The result of the trade was the loss of assets for a player that never belonged on the team.

Sound familiar?

Last Trade Deadline, the Rangers needed defense. However, Marc Staal’s brother, Eric, was available in the trade market. It was no secret that Eric wanted to play for the Rangers, so New York used the opportunity to acquire the former 40-goal scorer. At the time of the trade, Eric Staal had 10 goals and 23 assists to his name in 63 games played.

Despite those putrid numbers and the fact that Staal could decline trades to any organization of his choosing, the Rangers handed their division rivals Aleksi Saarela and two second round draft picks. The same Rangers organization that has lacked draft picks in recent seasons, and had no need for a center.

The result of acquiring Eric Staal was predictable chaos. New York already featured Derick Brassard, Kevin Hayes, and Derek Stepan at the pivot, meaning at least on center would have to play out of position to acclimate the acquisition. At times it was Kevin Hayes, stunting his development. At other times, Staal himself found a spot on the wing. Staal’s numbers suffered accordingly.

New York acquired a player they had no need for, paid a high price to do so, and saw zero payoff. Staal scored in only two games during the regular season, then failed to record a point in the playoffs. He was mostly a bystander during the Rangers successful times, creating a largely forgettable legacy in New York.

Now, Staal returns to Madison Square Garden as a member of the Minnesota Wild. Being utilized correctly, Staal is rejuvenated. The Wild have benefited from his improvement, the Hurricanes gained assets, and Staal has seen his personal success grow.

As for the Rangers, there is only one potential silver lining. Following the Clowe and Staal debacles, New York must properly assess their needs heading into the upcoming Trade Deadline. Otherwise, the system will further deplete with nothing gained.

