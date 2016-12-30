New York Rangers: Despite Depth, Injuries Hard to Swallow

The New York Rangers have had their fair share of injuries, as of late. Despite their offensive depth, the team has found it difficult to manage the past number of games without their key players. Let’s take a look at why:

1.) Depth Depletion

Without key forwards such as Rick Nash and Mika Zibanejad, the New York Rangers have found themselves struggling to maintain winning streaks. Zibanejad’s absence had already caused enough changing between the lines. Combined with Nash’s recent groin injury, the team hasn’t been able to sustain the same line combinations. This affects their ability to create chemistry with one another, and the blame cannot be put entirely on Alain Vigneault.

He can’t simply keep the same players together if they’re not working well on a particular line. JT Miller has been in a slump recently, so he had no choice but to put him on the fourth line. When Nash comes back into the lineup, it will be interesting to see especially where those two players end up…possibly with each other.

2.) Finding Ways to Log Big Minutes

One of the most impressive parts of the Rangers is their core of young players, eager and ready to play their hearts out. However, simply because they are excited to play doesn’t mean they are able to put up the same amount of minutes as their captain, Ryan McDonagh. Long, hard minutes have become a necessity in the NHL, and it is impossible to avoid them. Unfortunately, young players aren’t experienced enough to log those minutes. Constantly switching out players because they’re tired stops the flow of the game, and this makes it difficult to play the up-tempo game the Rangers have gotten used to.

3.) In Need of Stronger Defense

Back in October (and part of November) when the Rangers were first in the league in average goals per game, no one was concentrating on their defensive situation. Why? Because they didn’t have to.

Now, when pivotal pieces of their offense have been injured, the team is forced more than ever to rely on their defense, which is not exactly that great, to say the least.

Ryan McDonagh can only carry so much on his shoulders without the help of a steady defensive partner.

Through this difficult point in the season, the defense has the perfect opportunity to show that they can be relied on.

It’s up to all of them, offense included, to prove that they can come together and make it work, even without important players.

The injured players’ time tables for returns are all different and not entirely clear. Zibanejad should be back by the middle of January. Nash has joined the team on their road trip, though he isn’t expected to play, and little information has been given about Buchnevich. With uncertainties still looming, the New York Rangers have their work cut out for them, and they better figure out a way to make the most of their situation in the challenging metropolitan division.

