New York Rangers: Derek Stepan Will Prove Worth

The New York Rangers have largely relied on their offensive game this season. Derek Stepan, who is a vital part of the Rangers’ core, will find a way to prove his worth on the team as the season progresses.

Derek Stepan, the player widely known for sending the New York Rangers to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015 with an overtime goal against the Capitals in game 7, has taken a lot of heat for his slow start this season. However, there is only one thing to say about a player who has been a big part of this team’s success in recent season. He will find a way to redeem himself as the season progresses.

-Lack of Chemistry Because of Alain Vigneault

For a while now, the coaching of Alain Vigneault has been a hot topic of discussion, and for good reason. In only three completed seasons with the Rangers (this will be his fourth) Vigneault has managed to lead the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Finals, Eastern Conference Finals, and set a franchise record for most amount of points in a season (113), while winning the President’s Trophy. However, last season was disappointing, as the team was expected to make another deep run in the playoffs.

This season, while still young, has seen Vigneault shake up the line combinations numerous times, even over the course of a single game. This makes it difficult for players to feel situated and learn their linemate’s style of play. Stepan falls into this unfortunate category because he is constantly being shifted around in the lines.

This is partially due to Zibanejad’s injury, so when he recovers, Stepan will hopefully be able to get used to a particular set of wingers. After a short while playing with the same teammates, he should be able to get his game going again.

-Specializing on the Penalty Kill

A large part of the Rangers’ good start to the season is their improved penalty kill from last season. They have gotten remarkably better, (despite Tuesday’s lack of effort on the PK), and a lot of the credit can go to Stepan.

Last season, he had all the short-handed goals for the team, which proves his importance. Though he only has one short-handed point this season, it’s his smart positioning and intelligent defense that helps the team win games through their strong PK.

Also, with Rick Nash’s recent injuries, it’s been hard for the duo to get offensive chances, as of late.

-Past Statistics Indicate Improved Performance

Back when Stepan played his first game with the Rangers, he scored a hat trick against Ryan Miller of the Buffalo Sabres in a Rangers’ win, 6-3. Since then, his impressive play allowed him to receive a $6.5M contract following the 2014-2015 season. In looking at his statistics throughout the seasons he’s been with the team, he’s been consistent.

Even last season, which wasn’t particularly great for the Rangers, Stepan managed to score 53 points and break his record for most amount of goals in a season, 22. He exceeded expectations last season, and that is definitely something he is working his best at living up to. Stepan heated up towards the end of last season, as well.

If past performances are at all indicative of what is to come in 2016-2017, there is no reason to worry.

