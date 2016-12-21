New York Rangers: Context Cries for Patience

The New York Rangers were lambasted by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. A 7-2 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals should normally sound the alarms for major concern, but context paints a different picture. The Rangers will be fine with time.

The Pittsburgh Penguins made the New York Rangers look like an AHL team on Tuesday night. Pittsburgh out-shot New York 47-28, consistently peppering Antti Raanta. Only four Rangers escaped the contest without a blemish on their +/-, while six Penguins tallied multi-point evenings.

Considering the Rangers were out-shot 17-4 in the third period and out-scored 4-1 in the frame, it’s no secret New York did not show up when it mattered most on Tuesday. Yet while some concern is needed, context is a much more important piece of the picture.

First of all, the Rangers played their ninth game in the last two weeks. Antti Raanta, a career back-up, played his sixth game in 12 days, looking slower than his usual self.

New York competed without Pavel Buchnevich, Rick Nash, and Mika Zibanejad as well. Buchnevich was on a four game goal streak at the time of his injury, Nash owned five points in his previous seven games, and Zibanejad led the Rangers offense in the possession game. New York was forced to plug in the likes of Marek Hrivik, while pushing Jesper Fast and Oscar Lindberg into misfit offensive roles.

The argument here is not that the Rangers showed up to play against the Penguins, nor is it that the Rangers have nothing to worry about. Instead, there are three truths that must be remembered.

Masters of the Metropolitan-

Despite the lack of success the Rangers have had in the possession game, New York remains atop the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers boast the most wins in the NHL, including victories over the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins. At times the Rangers have looked like the best of the best, while at other times they have looked like the 2015-16 version of the team.

The Helter Skelter style of hockey will not be a long-term recipe for success, but the Rangers have found enough success to win consistently to this point.

Regardless of how New York has played, gaining points early in the season is essential to success. Points count the same at the beginning and end of the season, so any points earned are valuable.

Final Destination: New York Rangers-

The Rangers have suffered a bevy of injuries no team should have to face. Pavel Buchnevich has missed a large portion of the season with a mysterious core injury. Buchnevich’s power-play abilities have been greatly missed, as has his use in the top nine.

One of Buchnevich’s early linemates, Mika Zibanejad, has been out long term with a broken fibula. Zibanejad gives the Rangers a greatly needed right-handed trigger man on the power-play, so the team’s recent struggles on the man advantage make plenty of sense.

Rick Nash has suffered multiple groin injuries during the campaign. When healthy, Nash has been the Rangers top forward, playing a vital two-way game. The lack of consistency in his health has harmed the Rangers ability to form chemistry in their lines.

Changes are Coming-

With the injuries, it’s important to note that changes are coming. The Rangers are a team built on forward depth and strong goaltending. With Buchnevich, Nash, and Zibanejad out, the Rangers depth has been greatly depleted.

New York’s style of hockey depends on speeding past opposing defenses and using the skillful top nine to control play. Having Jesper Fast, Oscar Lindberg, and Brandon Pirri playing vital even strength roles vacates the Rangers’ biggest strength.

As the team gets healthy, the Rangers scoring will up, as well as their ability to control play. The team that was blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins will not be the team that is around come playoff time. While injuries may occur, the likelihood of them happening to three of the top forwards on the roster are low.

This article originally appeared on