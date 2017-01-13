New York Rangers’ Alain Vigneault Optimally Aligning Lineup

The New York Rangers return to action tonight, facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs. New York’s last game was last Saturday, a thrilling victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game saw Alain Vigneault re-shuffle some lines, but following the contest, a pair of Rangers returned from injuries. Let’s look at how the coach adapted.

Alain Vigneault’s greatest struggle as the head coach of the New York Rangers has been his inability to adapt. The long-time NHL coach sees what he likes and runs with it whether it’s working or not, often creating problems in the lineup.

For example, Vigneault is a major proponent of Dan Girardi playing with Ryan McDonagh, despite the pair not working together. When the Rangers began to struggle in Columbus on Saturday, Vigneault’s first line of action was re-combining the duo. So, it was assumed that Vigneault would play Girardi and McDonagh together once again for tonight’s game.

That assumption was wrong. The defensive pairs are:

Ryan McDonagh-Brady Skjei

Nick Holden-Dan Girardi

Adam Clendening-Kevin Klein

The pairs maximize both Ryan McDonagh’s and Brady Skjei’s potential, while allowing Adam Clendening to continue to play his offensive game alongside Kevin Klein. Sure, the Clendening-Klein duo found themselves on the ice for goals against, but they also contributed goals of their own. Perhaps Clendening can contribute to Klein re-gaining some of his offensive firepower.

Placing Dan Girardi with the hot hand in Nick Holden is brilliant as well. Holden may not be the strongest defenseman, but he is good enough to handle Girardi’s anchoring, and if it does not work the two can be sheltered. Holden also provides puck-movement ability where Girardi does not, avoiding any pair in which no one can move the puck.

Up front, Vigneault pushed all the right buttons as well. The lines:

Chris Kreider-Derek Stepan-Mats Zuccarello

Michael Grabner-Kevin Hayes-J.T Miller

Jimmy Vesey-Oscar Lindberg-Rick Nash

Pavel Buchnevich-Brandon Pirri-Jesper Fast

Previously at Blue Line Station we covered what we wished the lines would look like when everyone returned from injury.

Lines one and two matched our wishes perfectly. (With our third line being Vigneault’s second line, a minor tweak) The third and fourth lines could easily change when Zibanejad returns from injury, but Vigneault does not put any of his players in position to fail.

Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Pirri are paired together to give Buchnevich a shooter to work with, and Pirri a playmaker to try to re-start his offense. Placing Vesey with Lindberg and Nash gives the Rangers a sneaky good defensive line that can also put up points. Vesey will find himself open more often playing with the monstrous Nash.

Altogether, Vigneault held the fort down when the injuries accrued, and now appears to understand where his players best fit as the team grows healthy again. While we complain about Vigneault a lot, consider this a job well done.

This article originally appeared on