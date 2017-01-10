New York Rangers: A Tribute to Steven McDonald

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Rangers and the City of New York lost a true hero: Steven McDonald. During the 1987-1988 NHL season, the New York Rangers created the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, given to the player who exemplifies extra effort each year.

Steven McDonald, 59, died at North Shore hospital Tuesday afternoon after suffering a massive heart attack in his home on Friday. McDonald was a New York City Police Officer until he was shot and paralyzed in the line of duty in 1986.

McDonald was working a routine day in Central Park in the summer of 1986. There had been reports of recent bike thefts in the area that McDonald and his partner were looking into. A teenager shot McDonald three times in the head and neck while McDonald was questioning him. The injuries left McDonald paralyzed from the neck down and he required a respirator to breathe.

For the past 30 years, McDonald has touched the lives of many as an inspirational speaker. I had the chance to hear McDonald speak at my high school a few years ago. I will never forget the stories of faith and courage he shared with us that day. The speech made a profound impact on my life and taught me that all hardships can be overcome with strength.

The New York Rangers have honored McDonald ever since he was shot in 1986. The following season, the Rangers began a new end-of-the-season tradition: The Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award. The award is presented to “the Rangers player who goes above and beyond the normal call of duty.”

Award Recipients

Each year fans vote on the New York Rangers team website for who they believe best exemplifies the characteristics of this award. Last year, the award was won by forward Mats Zuccarello, a two-time award winner (2014, 2016). Ryan Callahan has won the award four times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013). The all-time leader is Adam Graves, who won the award five times (1992, 1993, 1994, 1999, 2000).

When Ryan Callahan was with the New York Rangers, he was known for his unparalleled hustle and willingness to sacrifice his body to block shots. He suffered multiple injuries doing so, but it never stopped him from doing it again when he was healthy. That extra effort was exactly what this award was about. It was no surprise that Callahan won the award multiple times. The Rangers traded Callahan to the Tampa Bay Lighting during the 2013-2014 season over contract disputes.

One of the recent winners that comes to mind is Cam Talbot, in 2014-2015. Talbot stepped in for an injured Henrik Lundqvist, playing in 36 games while posting a 2.21 goals against average. As a backup goaltender, Talbot went above and beyond his duty to the team. During Lundqvist’s absence, Talbot helped to carry the team to a league-best record, winning the Rangers the President’s Trophy. The Rangers traded Talbot to the Edmonton Oilers after the 2014-2015 season.

This season’s award will be especially touching, as McDonald will not be on the ice to present it. However the award will continue to be presented, and McDonald’s legacy will never be forgotten.

