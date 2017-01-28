New York Rangers: 5 Worst Defenseman to Play With Lundqvist

Henrik Lundqvist has been winning games for the New York Rangers since the 2005-06 season. Over the course of his 12-year career, Lundqvist has been tasked with masking various poor defensive play in front of him. Let’s take a look at the 5 worst defensemen he’s bailed out of bad situations.

5. Wade Redden

Wade Redden starts off this list as a player that always looked out of place playing in front of Henrik Lundqvist under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. His massive 6-year, $39-million contract did not do much to help his cause in New York either.

Redden came to the Rangers from the Ottawa Senators as one of the league’s better offensive defenseman. He was also known as a strong defender over the course of his 11-year career. However, his play in New York never lived up to expectations and he recorded season lows in goals and assists during that time.

After a second straight disastrous season to start his career in New York, Redden was given a warning by then head coach John Tortorella. He was made aware that his spot in the lineup would not be secure, despite his large contract. Then, on September 25th, 2010, Redden was placed on waivers and accepted his assignment to the Hartford Wolfpack. He would eventually be bought out in 2013 and would never be a bother to Henrik Lundqvist again.

4. Steve Eminger

Number four on our list is a player that was brought into New York as a potential replacement for fellow list member Wade Redden. That player is Steve Eminger, who the Rangers acquired in July of 2010 from the Anaheim Ducks. At the time he was viewed as a serviceable third-pairing player with two-way upside.

What the Rangers ended up receiving seemed to be just another body. In his three seasons in New York, Eminger was only able to accumulate 14 points in 142 games. He also was never a positive possession player for the Rangers, despite playing sheltered minutes against weak competition.

Although he may not be the most noteworthy member of this list, Eminger’s brief tenure in New York will not be remembered positively. His performance in front of Henrik Lundqvist was poor, to say the least.

3. Jason Strudwick

Jason Strudwick’s New York Rangers career started the same year as Henrik Lundqvist’s rookie season. Needless to say, he did little to help Lundqvist and the Rangers’ cause to win hockey games. In his first season with the team, Strudwick appeared in 65 games and he recorded 7 points with a -10 plus/minus rating.

Strudwick was never able to stray away from his hard-nosed style of play, choosing to throw his body around as opposed to making smart hockey decisions. After his first season in New York, Strudwick appeared in 60 games combined the next two seasons.

Strudwick’s biggest contribution to supporting Henrik Lundqvist came on an unlikely goal in the 14th round of a shootout against the Capitals in November of 2005. He would eventually take his “talents” to the Swiss league during the 2006-07 season. However, the Rangers resigned him 8 games later to serve as depth yet again.

2. Dan Girardi

Poor Dan Girardi. He was once deployed as a top-pairing defenseman, playing crucial minutes shutting down the likes of Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Now, he still plays plenty of minutes, but the outcome is much worse.

His fall from grace as one of the New York Rangers most reliable defenseman was projected by many but accepted by few, including head coach Alain Vigneault. The Rangers alternate captain’s hockey abilities have been on the constant decline for the last four seasons.

Girardi will continue to have a large amount of support due to his even larger amount of grit and heart. However, his most notable contributions with the Rangers may be remembered by his seeming trademark on the “snow-angel” technique. We won’t rank him as the worst defenseman Lundqvist has had to play behind, but he sure is up there.

1. Stu Bickel

Good Ol’ Stu Bickel and his hands of stone. Bickel was one of the worst defensemen Henrik Lundqvist was forced to play with, but for a different reason than the rest of the group. Aside from being bad at playing hockey, Stu Bickel had a knack for spending most of his game nights in the penalty box.

In two seasons (2011-13) with the Rangers, Bickel appeared in 67 games while amassing 157 penalty minutes. Over the course of those 67 games, Bickel had 6.5x more PIM than shots (24) and 17x more PIM than points (9). With numbers like those, it’s no wonder that he had a long, luxurious NHL career.

All joke aside, Bickel’s usage as a brawler can be attributed in some part to the old regime with John Tortorella at the helm. However, his production on the ice did little to aid Lundqvist and the Rangers. Fighting has slowly begun to find its way out of hockey, and Stu Bickel will ride off into the sunset along with it.

