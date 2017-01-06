New York Islanders Trades: A Plea to Use Caution

The New York Islanders have been linked to Matt Duchene. Even though the Islanders have struggled I don’t believe this is a good time to make a trade for Duchene.

The Colorado Avalanche are looking for a young defenseman and our own Michel Anderson proposed a package of Travis Hamonic and Adam Pelech for Duchene. If I’m the GM of the New York Islanders I go for that deal in a heartbeat.

My problem with the trade, or any trade involving the New York Islanders for that matter is with the Garth Snow/Jack Capuano regime. Based on what these two have done to the team already this season, they shouldn’t be trusted to make a big move like is being proposed.

Just above last place in the East, and well out of wild-card spot. With the way this year has gone it’s almost impossible to imagine Snow and Capuano at the helm next season.

It’s been reported that the Isles owners, Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin are looking for a big hockey name to become team president. If they find a President, and I’m sure they will, I’d put the chances of both keeping their jobs right around zero.

But hey, it’s the Islanders, so who knows.

A new President is going to want to put their stamp on the club by putting their people in positions of influence and so getting rid of the two guys immediately under him who’s expiry dates are well passed.

What worries me with a trade, like the one being proposed is I don’t want to see the next GM behind the 8-ball because of Garth Snow. This deal looks good on the surface, but the Isles would be shipping out another one of their core players.

A core that’s already lost Kyle Okposo, Frans Nielsen, and Matt Martin to a certain extent.

Trading for Duchene could be a hit or miss move. It is a move that I do not feel comfortable leaving in the hands of Garth Snow. Coincidentally the Islanders end their “bye week” by facing off against Avalanche so we’ll get to see if Duchene is worth it or not.

