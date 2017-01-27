New York Islanders Three Potential Trades

As the New York Islanders playoff hopes become more and more realistic, Garth Snow now has to make a decision on whether he’s going to be a buyer at the trade deadline, and if so, who’s he going to try and land?

In an amazing turn of events, the red hot New York Islanders are heading into the all-star break in a spot nobody has imagined them in, in the playoff bubble.

The New York Islanders have looked like a whole new team, boasting a 4-0-1 record since firing Jack Capuano. But they may need another potential piece in order to make that jump and stamp their ticket for the post-season.

With the NHL’s March 1st trade deadline approaching, the New York Islanders are in dire need to find the last piece to the Islander puzzle, a modern day Butch Goring, to help find their way into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

I’ll tell you three potential trades the Islanders should make at the deadline. Who the Isles need to send the other way, and how that trade helps the New York Islanders.

We’ve done something similar to this recently, but at that point, the Islanders were at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Now, they’re just out of the playoffs with a five-point hole on the Flyers but with three games in hand.

With a change in expectations comes a change in the plan.

New York Islanders Add Center Depth with Martin Hanzal

Tanking may be the only option for the Arizona Coyotes, holding the 2nd worst record in the NHL. Ahead of only the lowly Colorado Avalanche, and what better way to do that then trade UFA Martin Hanzal?

Sure, you may think trading for Hanzal would cost a bit, but Hanzal can help the New York Islanders in every aspect of the game. He can screen the goalie using his large stature, he can play a 200-foot game, kill penalties, and put up points as well.

With Hanzal helping out both the power play and the penalty kill, the New York Islanders could find success on two major issues they’ve had and ride into the playoffs.

Martin Hanzal currently boasts 10 goals along with a lowly 19 points, which could possibly give the Islanders a chance to snag him for a cheaper price than you may think.

In my opinion, the Coyotes could be looking for a 3rd round pick and a mid-tier prospect.

Islanders get Martin Hanzal Coyotes get Jesse Graham, 2017 Third Round Pick, Conditional 2nd round pick if Hanzal resigns

The Return of Thomas Vanek

With Vanek’s Red Wings sitting dead last in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star Break, Detroit may be looking to become a seller at the NHL’s Trade Deadline. Since Thomas Vanek’s $2.6million contract expires at the year’s end, Detroit will be more than willing to trade him.

The New York Islanders may very well be interested if his name is on the table, and so will the players in the locker room.

Vanek has been an Islander before, after being dealt from Buffalo in a trade involving Matt Moulson, and had immediate success with John Tavares.

The two of them seemed to click after the trade was made, scoring goals left and right until John Tavares’ tragic injury in the 2014 Olympics. Vanek wound up being traded at the deadline to the Montréal Canadiens and the two parties went their separate ways.

With the amount of talent Vanek still has left, tallying 12 goals and 31 points, the New York Islanders should definitely consider a reunion with Thomas Vanek.

Another added plus is that Detroit may not want too much for Vanek, as his contract would be up in July, and could be satisfied with a 2nd round pick and a mid-level prospect.

Islanders get Thomas Vanek Red Wings get Carter Verhaege, 2017 2nd round pick

Islanders acquire Matt Duchene in Blockbuster

As I mentioned before, the Colorado Avalanche are currently in last place in the NHL and are looking to become a rebuilding team. With the 26-year-old star, Matt Duchene on the roster, the Avalanche could acquire pieces to help them out with the rebuild.

Matt Duchene may be listed as a center, but the Islanders could use his talent on the wing with John Tavares! Matt Duchene currently has 15 goals and 29 points, keep in mind his linemates are Blake Comeau and Joe Colborne right now, imagine what Duchene could do on a line with John Tavares.

The two of them could absolutely tear up the NHL, giving the Islanders both a spot in the playoffs and a dynamic duo that will be around for years to come, but what would the Avalanche want in return?

The New York Islanders would indefinitely have to include their first-round pick, a top prospect, and possibly a guy like Calvin de Haan to make this work, but the trade would definitely be worth it.

Islanders get Matt Duchene, Nikita Zadorov Avalanche get Calvin de Haan, Adam Pelech, Michael Dal Colle, 2017 1st Round Pick

Whether the New York Islanders do make a blockbuster deal for someone like Duchene, a trade at the deadline is something they definitely need to make a playoff push, and it should be interesting to see what Garth Snow can do.

