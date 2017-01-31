New York Islanders Three Keys Against Washington Capitals

Now that the All-Star Break is over the New York Islanders head back to the ice against the red hot Washington Capitals. The Isles are still five points out, every point matters. How do they get two against the Caps?

The New York Islanders are a shadow of themselves from earlier this year. In a good way. They fumbled to a 17-17-8 record and sat dead last in the Eastern Conference. Now, they sit just five points back of Philadelphia after picking up eleven from a possible 12 points.

Momentum is clearly on the Islanders side. But if we’re to learn anything from this season it’s that the Islanders haven’t been able to hold that momentum after a break.

Back in December, the Islanders were riding a wave of unusual form. Going 4-1-0 beating teams like the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets. And if it wasn’t for Halak’s awful play against the Minnesota Wilds –the Isles one loss– it could have been 5-0-0.

The Isles were winning and scoring a ton. That run saw the Islanders score an average of 4.6 goals for. And then they went on that league-mandated week-long bye-week. And the wheels feel off.

The Isles went a completely mediocre 2-2-2 as they came back from the break, fired their coach and are now back on track with a 5-0-1 run. Or so it seems.

The Islanders need to keep the momentum they started before the All-Star, so how do they get two points against a hotter Washington Capitals team?

Do What Ottawa Did

At this point, it seems like Ottawa Senators backup Mike Condon is the only answer to the absolutely red-hot league-leading Washington Capitals.

It’s difficult to think, but the former Montreal Canadiens backup netminder is the enigma that the Washington Capitals just can’t solve. In three head-to-head matchups, the Sens and Mike Condon limited the Capitals to a 2-1 win, a 1-0 win, and then a 3-0 loss.

Through the month of January, the Capitals have gone 12-1-1. Decimating just about every team in their path, except Ottawa, in that stretch. In the month of January, the Capitals have outscored their opposition 63-26.

The Ottawa Senators were the only team to limit the Capitals scoring depth to get less than three goals. So maybe key number one is for Doug Weight to give Guy Boucher a call and just ask him: “What was the plan Guy?”

It might just be as simple as clogging up the neutral zone so that the Capitals can’t get their superior North-South game going. Or maybe it’s just man-defence. Every covers their guy and doesn’t leave his side.

Or maybe Ottawa just has some sort of cure on Washington?

Don’t Let The Capitals Shoot

Like I said before, the Washington Capitals are scoring a ton of goals right now. TO the tune of 2.45 times their opposition.

How? They have a number of players that are shooting well above the average shooting percentage of 7%-8%. Both T.J. Oshie and Marcus Johansson are riding +20% shooting percentages. Meaning they score a goal for every five shots they get on net.

And that’s not even mentioning Alex Ovechkin, who, while scoring on an average 12% of his shots, has scored just two goals in his last eight games. He’s on pace for 38 goals, a low we haven’t seen from Ovie in four years.

At 31, this either means the the Great 8 is finally starting to slow down, or, and this is the likelier of the two, he’s about to put on a show in the second half of the season.

The Isles have to ensure that Ovie and his incredibly effective teammates have limited chances on net tonight.

The Isles will likely have their new long-term signed goaltender between the pipes, which will provide extra cover, but getting in shooting lanes and keeping the play at the other end will go a long way to getting those two points.

Just Stay Out of the Box

The Washington Capitals are in an uncommon situation, their powerplay efficiency is under 21% for the first time in over three seasons. Their current 20.7% powerplay efficiency isn’t far off, but it’s still off from what they’re generally used to.

But that won’t last. Over that incredible run the Capitals have been on this month, they’ve gone 31.6% on the powerplay scoring 12 for 38 opportunities. On only four occasions in January did the Capitals fail to register a power play goal.

Three came against the Kyroptinyte holding Ottawa Senators, the other was the Columbus Blue Jackets. On nine other occasions, the Capitals registered at least one power play goal.

The Capitals power play is much better than it shows. Give it a chance and it’s likely going to execute unless you’re the Ottawa Senators that is.

And again, that’s without Alex Ovechkin contributing like he’s used to. Over that spell of power play form, Ovie has notched only five points, three of those being goals.

Ovie has nine power play goals this season, putting him on pace for 15. Considering he scored 19 last season, that would be year-over-year of power play goal recession by Ovie. So, much like key number two, either Ovie is on a slide, or he’s just about to heat up. I’m putting my money on the later. So that means Andrew Ladd and his penchant for untimely penalties are going to have to take a seat.

The Isles need to carry that momentum they picked up before the All-Star Break. With the Flyers playing tonight as well, a win would at least mean the Isles keep pace. At best, it brings them to within three points of the wild-card and maintains their three games in hand.

