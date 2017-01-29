New York Islanders The Birthday Boy Thomas Greiss

Today is New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss’ birthday. When’s a better time for an appreciation piece than on his birthday.

First we should start by wishing the New York Islanders netminder Thomas Greiss a happy birthday as he turns 31-years old. In the past at Eyes on Isles we’ve done the “Birthday Boy” segment for Travis Hamonic, Ryan Strome and John Tavares.

Today the focus will be on Greiss and it’s certainly deserving.

Before the 2015-2016 season Thomas Greiss signed a 2-year $3 million contract to be the backup to Jaroslav Halak. Last year Halak missed significant time and Greiss showed to be capable each time he was called upon.

When Halak went down later in the season, with the playoffs around the corner there was concern if Greiss would be able to handle leading the ship. Saying he handled it would be an understatement. At times he dominated.

He outplayed veteran Roberto Luongo in the Florida Panthers series. He had a .943 save percentage for the series and certainly made his presence felt in the most pivotal part of the series Game’s five and six.

His biggest save, and most memorable moment in an Islanders uniform to date was a penalty shot from Aleksander Barkov in OT of Game 5.

Due to his play in the postseason many fans were calling for him to be the starter for the 2016-2017 season. He initially was not. Jaroslav Halak was the guy, just up until a few weeks ago.

Although Thomas Greiss had the better statistical numbers he was still the number two. That was until the Isles waived Halak thus making Greiss the starter once again. Ever since then he’s flourished in the starting role.

His numbers so far this year are very good. He’s 14-7-3 with a .928 sv% and a 2.25 GAA.

Greiss is one of the main reasons as to why the Islanders were able to turn the season around. He’s certainly become a fan favorite and even a former player favorite as well.

It’s amazing how someone who was a career backup has come into his own as a member of the Islanders and has become a formidable starter for the team.

If the Islanders are going to make a run for the playoffs it’ll be on the shoulders of Thomas Greiss. He’s certainly shown that he’s up for the test. Happy birthday Greisser.

