New York Islanders Start the Post Halak Era in Winnipeg

The New York Islanders take to the ice in Winnipeg as they try to move on from the whole Jaroslav Halak is now playing in Bridgeport debacle.

New York Islanders Travis Hamonic comes home for a New Years Eve game against Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets! What a story! WRONG! It’s day one of the post-Halak era for the Islanders.

Jaroslav Halak was waived just 24 hours ago, and is now reporting to Bridgeport after not a single one of the other 29 teams in the league picked him up. With a $4.5 million cap hit and a 3.23 GAA and .906 SV% in 21 games played this season who can blame them?

So now the Islanders crease indisputably belongs to Thomas Greiss. The career backup who was thrust into the limelight last season when the aforementioned Halak went down with injury and earned the crease the old fashioned way. Proving he can do the job.

In 41 regular season games played last season, a career high, Greiss put up a 2.36 GAA and a .925 SV%. Bonafide starter numbers in the NHL.

Now with Halak gone his first game as the number one is against the second coming of Alex Ovechkin; Patrik Laine. The 18-year-old Finnish hot shot with 19 goals and 30 points in 18 games.

Money Lines

New York Islanders +125/-145 Winnipeg Jets (opening lines)

The Jets are favored to win this game, not because of Greiss, if anything having Greiss in nets is why the Isles line is a +125. It’s simply because the Jets are at home. Vegas loves the home team advantage.

It’s not like the Jets are better than the Isles. With their 37 on the season, the Jets would rank just two spots above the Isles in the Eastern Conference.

But you know what? I smell an upset. The Isles are going to take this game. Greiss is going to be right on his game after finally being the starter. And the rest of the Isles are going to feel they need to raise above the drama that’s been following them around all year long.

That and the Jets aren’t that great at home, with a 10-7-1 record.

New York Islanders Potential Lineup:

Lee-Tavares-Bailey Leddy-Hamonic

Prince-Nelson-Beauvillier Hickey-Boychuk

Kulemin-Strome-Clutterbuck de Haan-Seidenberg

Ladd-Quine-Chimera Greiss (Berube)

Winnipeg Jets Potential Lineup:

Ehlers-Scheifele-Laine Morrissey-Byfuglien

Perreault-Little-Wheeler Enstrom-Trouba

Matthias-Petan-Stafford Chiarot-Postma

Copp-Lowry-Arnia Hellebuyck (Hutchinson)

Where to Catch the Game:

Venue: MTS Centre, Winnipeg, MB 7pm (EST)

TV: MSG+

Radio:101.9FM, 660AM – WFAN, 88.7FM – WRHU

