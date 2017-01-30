New York Islanders Sign Thomas Greiss To Three Year Extension

The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with their starting goalie Thomas Greiss and sign him to a three year contract extension.

Since taking over the starting role Thomas Greiss has shined between the pipes. His three year $10 million contract is well deserved.

For the majority of the season Greiss outplayed Jaroslav Halak. The only issue was for the first part of the year former coach Jack Capuano kept running Halak out there over Greiss.

On the year Greiss is 14-7-3 with a .928 sv% and a 2.25 GAA. It’s pretty fair that he will get a nice raise to an AAV of $3.3 million.

More: John Tavares is Committed to The Islanders

The Islanders had to lock up Greiss before he hit unrestricted free agency on the first of July. Garth Snow came in the clutch for the Islanders today.

He solidified the goalie position for the next few years. Sure, the Islanders have some intriguing goalie prospects like Ilya Sorokin, but there’s no guarantee that Sorokin even makes the trip over from the KHL when his contract is up.

Greiss The Safety Net

Similar to what he’s always been Greiss is a safety net. When Halak went down with injury in March of last year there were question of whether or not Greiss could handle a playoff run. He took the opportunity and ran with it.

He and John Tavares were the MVP’s of the Isles run to the second round of the playoffs. In addition Greiss has been one of if not the main reason for the Isles turn around this season.

In his last 11 games he has a .936 sv% and a 1.99 GAA. If the Isles do make a run at the postseason it’ll be on the coattails of Thomas Greiss.

I’m also happy that I can tweet out this GIF for the next three years

I’m so happy I can tweet this for three more years #Isles pic.twitter.com/WQi0iwFHof — Matt O’Leary (@MattOLearyNY) January 31, 2017

With all the arena drama I’m just happy we can talk about something that pertains to the players on the ice. Overall a very good signing by the Islanders.

This article originally appeared on