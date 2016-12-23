New York Islanders Roundtable: Garth and Jack’s Christmas Gift

For this week’s New York Islanders roundtable we’ve gone outside of our little team for a topic. In the spirit of the holidays, we’re going to give out gifts to Jack Capuano and Garth Snow.

Our roundtable question comes from President of the Jack Capuano and Garth Snow fan club (unofficial title), Michael Savvakis.

With the spirit of the holidays in full swing, we’ve asked the Eyes on Isles team: What would you gift Jack Capuano and Garth Snow this Christmas?

What would either of these individuals deserve over the holidays? We let our team of writers decide what to get the two. No budget, no strings attached. Simply, what would you put under the Christmas tree for the coach and the GM?

It’s probably not going to the best of Christmas gifts on account of the fact that the Isles are a disappointing last place in the Eastern Conference. A position none of us predicted after the Isles last two seasons. Although to be fair, did anyone predict that the Metropolitan Divison would be this strong?

Columbus has a ten game winning streak. And for a while half, the division was on a 5+ game streak. Which means that Isles are 12 points out of a wildcard spot and it’s Christmas.

But maybe a winger for John Tavares? Maybe you get a one-time use time machine that goes back to the day before the 2016 free agency? Maybe you keep it traditional and just leave both of them a lump of coal?

If you think either Jack or Garth deserve something we didn’t mention, leave your comments in the comment section at the bottom of the page!

Chris Lizza

At this point, the best Christmas present that general manager Garth Snow and head coach Jack Capuano can get for Christmas is a big run over the next 30 days to get back into the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

The Islanders are currently last in the Eastern Conference with 30 points. They are 12 points out of a wild-card spot and have to pass eight teams to land that last wild card spot in the East. Teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

That sounds like a Herculean task for the Islanders. However, if the Islanders do not put together a big record over the next 30 days this very well could be the end for both Garth Snow and Jack Capuano.

It’s been reported the new ownership tandem of Scott Malkin and John Ledecky have been interviewing potential candidates since the summer in terms of adding a President to the organization. One of Garth’s two titles.

No doubt that person would want to bring in their own people to run the team in their image.

If the Islanders wind up being a team that doesn’t even contend for the playoffs then changes will be in order. So for Garth and Jack, they need to have Santa provide a long winning streak.

Eric Vogel

For Jack Capuano, I would get a nice comfy spot on John Tortorella’s coaching staff. They seem to be buds. They coached that Team USA World Cup squad to a 0-3 round robin record. And they can’t stop talking about it.

Torts likes to compliment Jack, whenever given the opportunity. With Jack willingly and glowingly reciprocating the compliments. Both have similar coaching philosophies. And at the rate the Columbus Blue Jackets are going Jack can experience what it’s like winning. It seems like a perfect fit to me.

For Garth Snow, I would get an active trade deadline. A deadline with players and more importantly, draft picks flying around left-right-and-center.

Garth could wheel and deal his way out from under the salary cap ceiling, and stockpile some more high draft picks in order to try and save his job with the promise of a bright future down the road. Eventually.

Otherwise, Garth might be celebrating his Christmas in Cappy’s basement out in Columbus.

Farrell Hirsch

What would I give Jack and Garth for Christmas?

First instinct is to say, “a pink slip”, but I would have given them that around Halloween. A first line winger? Naaah, I’m not in the mood to give them anything that might save their jobs. And besides, that’s really a gift for the team, and for the fans. Not for Garth and Jack. It would be pretty rude to give them a gift they won’t be around to use.

You know what else? Christmas gifts shouldn’t really be work-related. They should be personal and heartfelt. No toasters, or neck ties, or gift certificates.

For years these guys have been forced to live together in Garth’s tiny two bedroom apartment. There’s so little room that Jack has to sleep with his head wedged under Garth’s pinball machine. What they need is separate vacations. Time away from each other to recharge their batteries.

Then maybe they can return and remember why they fell in love in the first place. If Stella can get her groove back, so can Jack and Garth.

Colby Guy

One thing I’d most like to give to Snow and Capuano for Christmas is a nice screenshot of the New York Islanders team I would build through NHL 17’s Franchise Mode to prove that even a 15-year-old could manage an NHL team better than they can.

I’ll be fair and put it on the hardest setting at least. Getting Alex Ovechkin in a trade for a 1st round and a prospect isn’t a fair reflection of the market.

Giving them the gift of hindsight is the best gift I could possibly give them. Hopefully, they could learn from their mistakes and avoid them in the future.

Matt O’Leary

What would I get Jack Capuano and Garth Snow for Christmas? That’s a tough question, but I think I have a solution. You know those mugs that say “#1 Dad” on them and stuff like that. I would get Garth a mug that says “#1 GM”. It’s essentially the same concept of the dad mug.

You know the old saying you can choose your friends but you can’t choose your family. It seems like Garth has this job for life, so he’s virtually the patriarch of the Islanders. We might as well butter him up and let him think that he’s the #1 GM.

Nobody ever knows what to get their Dad for Christmas. So, a generic gift like this is a good option (and cheaper than a new putter). It’s more from an ironic standpoint, like a gag gift perhaps. Nonetheless, it’s fitting for the seemingly lifelong GM.

Keeping up with the spirit of the Holidays I would get Jack Capuano a haircut. I mean have you seen it, it’s almost as bad as his coaching.

Bender Day 5…The Garth forgot to turn the heat on in the basement look. #Isles pic.twitter.com/pDxWBvBnKl — Matt O’Leary (@MattOLearyNY) December 5, 2016

Get him all cleaned up and at least he can gain some confidence back in his look when he’s behind the bench.

Ultimately you can get both of these items for $21.99 at your local barber shop and the Hallmark store. I call that a win any day.

Michel Anderson

I’m a notorious Grinch when it comes to Christmas. My wife and I have a standing agreement on Christmas decorations that we sat down and negotiated when we bought our home. She wanted both indoor and outdoor lights, and garlands, and music. I wanted none-of-it. We met in the middle with just a tree, stockings, and music the day of.

I don’t like the buildup, the nearly two months of festivities, and the need for everyone to have that intimate Christmas experience with anyone and everyone they meet.

So as such, my general disdain for this time of the year is going to be reflected in what I get each of these two individuals: basic and completely made up.

For Jack Capuano, I’m going to get him a thesaurus. I’m just tired of hearing the same ol’ lines in his press conferences. So if he’s compelled to say the same thing all the time the thesaurus should help him spice it up with different words.

For Garth Snow, I’m going to give him a truth serum disguised as Club Soda. I want to know why he continues to hold three goalies. Is it insurance for the expansion draft? Does he just think goalies are like Pokémon? The I want to know what he saw in Andrew Ladd.

I understand why Garth paid the price he paid for Ladd. But I just want to know what he thought then and how it stacks up now. Is Ladd exactly what Snow thought he was?

Happy holidays Isles fans. Have fun celebrating with your family and loved ones.

Sincerely,

Eyes on Isles

