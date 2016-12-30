New York Islanders Put Jaroslav Halak On Waivers

After getting pulled last night in Minnesota the New York Islanders have decided to waive Jaroslav Halak. They will no longer carry three goalies.

Bob McKenzie was the first to report on Twitter that the New York Islanders have waived Jaroslav Halak. Jack Capuano was clearly unhappy with him after his performance last night but I never thought it would get to this.

He’s 6-8-5 on the season with a .904 save percentage and a 3.23 GAA.

Thomas Greiss has played much better, that’s why fans were calling for him instead of Halak last night. Well I guess they got their wish as Jaroslav Halak was placed on waivers.

Halak has fallen off significantly since his record breaking 2014-2015 season with the team. He set franchise records and compiled 38 wins that year.

Last year Halak went down with an injury and Thomas Greiss took over the reigns and took the Islanders to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 23 years.

Many fans at that point wanted to trade Halak and roll with the Greiss and J.F. Berube combination. Garth Snow elected not to and the Islanders instead carried three goalies which gave them so many problems this year.

Halak’s agent wasn’t happy with the situation and spoke out against on Twitter. There were some minor rumblings of a trade early this year but things definitely quieted down and nothing ever came of it.

Now, Halak is free to be picked up elsewhere for nothing. The only thing the Islanders gain out of this is cap space if he’s picked up somewhere else. The main issue I have with this is Halak actually had value after the World Cup of Hockey.

Now he will go for no return. These seems like a Garth Snow panic decision, but at last the three goalie nonsense has come to end.

