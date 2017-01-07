New York Islanders Prospect Kieffer Bellows Shines in IIHF World Juniors

New York Islanders fans truly have something to be proud of because their very own Kieffer Bellows had an amazing performance on the road to winning the gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

New York Islanders prospect Kieffer Bellows scored two goals on Thursday night to lead team USA to a victory over team Canada, but there’s a lot more we can take away from this amazing performance.

Bellows scored his first goal as a shot deflected off his butt and into the net, truly Jaromir Jagr type stuff right there.

He played a gritty type of style throughout the tournament, and even when he wasn’t scoring goals, he was using his body to his advantage, showcasing what he could do for the New York Islanders in the future.

His second goal was a thing of beauty, he took a pass on the left wing boards and slapped it past Carter Hart.

A Time to Rejoice

New York Islanders fans rejoiced as Bellows showed that not only does he have net front presence, but his shot is also a force to be reckoned with. Which will make him a dangerous player for years to come.

After that goal, Bellows changed up his game to try to set up his teammates for goals, not to try to win it as the “Hat Trick Hero”, which shows that he cares more about his team than his own individual accomplishments.

He had several chances to score in the third period, including a wide open shooting lane towards the left wing boards. Instead passed it over to the slot and the shot was stopped by Carter Hart.

The United States wound up winning the game, and the gold medal off of a shootout goal from University of Denver student, Troy Terry (aka TJ Oshie).

Although Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins prospect and Bellows’s Boston University teammate) won player of the game honors, Bellows took his interview like a real winner. He congratulated his teammate and truly stated how much of a team effort this truly was.

During these World Juniors, Kieffer Bellows showed the world that he’s not only a talented hockey player, but he has poise, selflessness, and the heart of a champion. And he’s all ours.

