New York Islanders: Players That Could Be Moved at the Deadline

Even if the New York Islanders are in the playoff race in late February there are a number of players that could be moved at the deadline. The Islanders have a number of prospects knocking on the door and very well could be ready by opening night next season. This could result in some veterans being moved at the deadline.

Dennis Seidenberg

The 35-year old Dennis Seidenberg has been one of the bright spots for the New York Islanders this season. He has been solid on both ends of the ice.

However, Seidenberg signed a 1-year deal in September and becomes an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. The German defenseman would garner interest from a number of clubs looking to improve the back end of their blue line. Also, Seidenberg has a low cap number of $1 million.

The Islanders have a number of choices that could take Seidenberg’s spot in Ryan Pulock, Adam Pelech, and Scott Mayfield.

Jason Chimera

Jason Chimera is a 37-year old veteran that could be moved at the deadline. Chimera is signed through next season with a very reasonable cap hit of $2.25 million.

Like many other Islanders Chimera’s production is a bit off this season (5 goals & 12 points). Having said that the veteran forward has a ton of playoff experience and could help a contender looking for depth on their third line.

By moving Chimera it would open up a regular spot for Anthony Beauvillier who should be playing every game.

Calvin de Haan

In previous articles yours truly has written about the depth, the Islanders have on the blue line throughout the organization. In addition, to Pulock, Pelech, and Mayfield, the Islanders also have Devon Toews who is playing well in Bridgeport. Don’t forget the Isles have another wave of blue line prospects that could be ready in a couple of years as well.

Calvin de Haan is a restricted free agent at season’s end (cap space) and very easily could be gobbled up by George McPhee and the Vegas Golden Knights in expansion. The combination of these factors could mean the 25-year old defenseman gets moved at the deadline.

Islanders' Josh Bailey is on pace for career highs in points, shots on goal & ice time this season: https://t.co/nAk4il0IPP @StapeNewsday pic.twitter.com/BiExP9fbBI — Newsday Sports (@NewsdaySports) January 2, 2017

Josh Bailey

Josh Bailey is arguably having his best season with five goals and 24 points. The 27-year old right winger is signed through next season ($3.3 million cap hit) and then becomes a UFA.

Bailey’s value will probably never be higher and could help a team looking for depth and to improve their secondary scoring.

Besides Beauvillier, the Islanders have a number of forward prospects that could be ready by opening night next season in Mathew Barzal, Michael Dal Cole, Josh Ho-Sang, and Keifer Bellows.

Bailey is not in the Islanders long-term plans.

Expansion

Per my previous article, the Islanders are in an expansion pickle. Garth Snow may look to solve that dilemma before this year’s February 28th trade deadline.

As stated in my previous article, if the expansion draft were held today in all likelihood the Islanders would lose either Brock Nelson, Anders Lee, Ryan Strome, or Pulock.

It would not be surprising to see a trade before the deadline that addresses this issue.

If the Islanders move any of these players, look for their focus to be acquiring players that can help them next season and beyond. How close or how far away from a playoff spot in late February will determine if the Islanders are buyers or sellers.

